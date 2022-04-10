Szlanic, George Paul, - 66, of Jersey City, NJ, In loving memory of George Paul Szlanic, who passed away one year ago and is dearly held in the hearts of many.



George was the beloved son of Eleanor and Stephen Szlanic and the brother of Barbara A. Szlanic, David Szlanic and Stephen Szlanic II. George worked forty years in the hospitality and gaming industries in Atlantic County, NJ and enjoyed retirement with his family in Jersey City, NJ. As a youth, George worked as a lifeguard; loved camping, swimming, clamming, and horseback riding; and earned varsity letters in Oakcrest High School cross country. In retirement, he enjoyed practicing Tai Chi, helping his sister in the garden, travelling, especially to Jamaica, and spending time at beaches, museums, flea markets, botanical gardens and historical sites. George frequently visited New York City, NJPAC, the Metropolitan Museum, the Bronx Zoo and the New York Botanical Garden. George loved movies and music, in particular, Earth, Wind and Fire. He was a long-time Friend of Liberty State Park and, as a proud Philadelphia son, he was a Mummer until the day he died. A generous and easy-going friend to many, George helped people and had fun wherever he went. George will be fondly remembered by his community and extended family, including, brother-in-law Thomas J. Tacik, sister-in-law Margo Szlanic, niece Roma Szlanic, nephews Stephen Szlanic III, Joseph Szlanic and Christian Szlanic, and many cousins across the country.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 10, 2022.