Thompson, George Kenneth "Ken", - 81, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away September 27, 2021. Ken was born in Dias Creek, NJ on April 4, 1940 to parents George Carl and Margaret Camp Thompson (nee High) and has resided in Cape May Court House his entire life. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, participating in Sunday School and later Sea Scouts, sponsored b the church. A graduate of Middle Township High School, Class of 1958, Ken served in the U.S. Army and the N.J. National Guard. He was employed by Acme Markets in Cape May Court House and then had 30 years as a lineman with N.J. Bell Telephone (now Verizon) until retirement. Ken passed away on September 27, 2021, after meeting the challenges and demands of pulmonary fibrosis for 14 years. His attitude and perseverance afforded him the ties and times with his treasures: family and friends. Ken is predeceased by his wife of 26 years: Robin Bond Thompson; in-laws Charles Bond and Philip Bond; nephews Robert (Bobby) Thompson and Andrew Bond. He is survived by his wife of 22 years: Margaret "Peg" Thompson (nee DeFrehn). He is also survived by his siblings: Robert of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Ronald (Patricia) of Crossville, TN; by in-laws Richard (Christine) DeFrehn, Barbara (Michael) Stockl; the Bond sisters-in-law: Kate, Anne Marie, Donna, and Patricia. He was fond of his family tree, especially the numerous nieces and nephews and their families: the Thompson branch, the DeFrehn/Stockl branch, the Bond branch. Ken was an exemplary outdoorsman. He pursued biking, camping, boating, crabbing, fishing, hunting, gardening, puttering in the backyard. He loved country music, dancing, karaoke, weekly Bell Telephone breakfasts at the Cape May County Airport, monthly CMCANGA (Army National Guard) breakfast meetings. He celebrated Labor Day Weekend at the annual NASW airfest. A memorable event was a trip on a B-17 vintage WWII airplane with Peggy's uncle Art Tyas. Ken belonged to the Jersey Cape Hunting Club, Corbin City Hunting Club, and Maine Hunting Club. Ken and Peggy enjoyed traveling: Atlantic Coast, Florida, New England, Lancaster, PA, cruises (Alaska and Norway were favorites). As Ken's final journey is complete, we are grateful for all your prayers and kindnesses. Ken's favorite hymn "Just A Closer Walk With Thee" summarized all we have shared together. Ken has reached God's kingdom shore. A celebration of life service will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to the Middle Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 331, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or Community Food Bank of NJ, 6735 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234-3901. Condolences at radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 30, 2021.