Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George M. Wilson
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
10:00a.m.
Linwood Community Church
Send Flowers
Wilson, George M, - 92, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 4, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Atlantic City, NJ he was the loving son of Eugene and Marie. He was the devoted Husband of the late Lorraine Wilson who passed in 2009. George grew up in Ventnor City and enjoyed the life of sand and surf. His love of fishing and everything about the ocean and bay filled his early days. He enjoyed recollecting his stories in his later years with family and friends. George was a graduate of Atlantic City High School. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, and bravely served his country on the USS Saratoga. It was during this time he met and married his Sweetheart, Lorraine. They were married for 54 years and together raised four children, George Jr., Joyce, A. Stephen, & Judith. He was a member of Linwood Community Church, serving in many capacities from choir member to Trustee. He loved drawing, photography, and could make almost anything with his carpentry skills. He astounded his family with his varied skills and knowledge of how things work. He was also a fireman for Ventnor City, NJ for many years. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his children: A. Stephen Wilson, Judy (Jim) Alton; grandchildren: Dorian, Mackenzie, Karen, Daniel, Brian, Matthew, great-grandchildren; Adian, Seth, Mackenzie, Alex,; sister; Florence Wehrhan and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, parents, and seven siblings, he was predeceased by his children, Joyce and George. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend George's Celebration of Life on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00am at Linwood Community Church, 1950 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Friends may call at the church from 10 to 11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Arrangements and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Linwood Community Church
1838 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ
Apr
8
Interment
12:30p.m.
Laurel Memorial Park
2301 English Creek Avenue, Pomona, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.