Wilson, George M, - 92, of Egg Harbor Township, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 4, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Atlantic City, NJ he was the loving son of Eugene and Marie. He was the devoted Husband of the late Lorraine Wilson who passed in 2009. George grew up in Ventnor City and enjoyed the life of sand and surf. His love of fishing and everything about the ocean and bay filled his early days. He enjoyed recollecting his stories in his later years with family and friends. George was a graduate of Atlantic City High School. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, and bravely served his country on the USS Saratoga. It was during this time he met and married his Sweetheart, Lorraine. They were married for 54 years and together raised four children, George Jr., Joyce, A. Stephen, & Judith. He was a member of Linwood Community Church, serving in many capacities from choir member to Trustee. He loved drawing, photography, and could make almost anything with his carpentry skills. He astounded his family with his varied skills and knowledge of how things work. He was also a fireman for Ventnor City, NJ for many years. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his children: A. Stephen Wilson, Judy (Jim) Alton; grandchildren: Dorian, Mackenzie, Karen, Daniel, Brian, Matthew, great-grandchildren; Adian, Seth, Mackenzie, Alex,; sister; Florence Wehrhan and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, parents, and seven siblings, he was predeceased by his children, Joyce and George. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend George's Celebration of Life on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00am at Linwood Community Church, 1950 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Friends may call at the church from 10 to 11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Arrangements and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 6, 2022.