Young, George, - 92, of Margate, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home in Margate, NJ. Born December 10, 1929, in Philadelphia, PA. George lived in Warminster PA, until moving to Margate NJ. George was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and spending time in Cocoa Beach, FL. George is survived by his two sons Thomas (Lisa), Gary (Karen), six grandchildren and one great grandchild, with two more on the way. He was predeceased by his parents Dorothy and George Young, and son George. Donations in his memory can be made to Atlantic Care Hospice.6550 Delilah Rd. Suite 210 Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. Arrangments by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 31, 2022.