EMBS (NEE COSSABOON), Georgia L. "Gigi", - 80, lifelong resident of Cape May and matriarch of the Cossaboon Family, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Gigi graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School and trained at Atlantic City Medical Center to become a lab technician. Shortly thereafter, she embarked on a 30+ year career as a lab technician at Burdette Tomlin Hospital, retiring in 2002. A woman of faith, Gigi was a devoted and lifelong member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church. She was a member of the Gardening By The Sea gardening club; a volunteer member at the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts and a member of the "Gourmet Girls." She was a very proud, sixth generation, native of Cape May. Gigi was a caretaker, always quick to deliver soup or anything needed to a friend or family member. Gigi always enjoyed a good time and knew how to have one – "World Class Swim Diver." She enjoyed travelling, gardening and dining out. But, most of all, she enjoyed doing ANYTHING with her family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Bert Cossaboon and Betty (nee Roseman) Cossaboon and her sister, Sr. Elizabeth "Babs" Cossaboon. Gigi is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her husband of 60 years, Don Embs, Sr.; three children, Don Embs, Jr. (and wife, Nancy), Krista Embs, Barbara Mann (and husband, Kenn); siblings; Patricia Sheehan (and husband, Bob), Elizabeth Gallagher (and husband, John) and Bert Cossaboon (and wife, Jayne); five grandchildren, Jason, Jeremy, Elizabeth, Meaghan, Victoria and four great grandchildren. Gigi's family will receive guests at the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May on Saturday (Dec. 12th) from 11:15am until 12:15pm. Gigi's Mass of Christian Burial to follow, for immediate family and closest friends, beginning at 1pm in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May. Interment to follow at Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of your choice
. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 11, 2020.