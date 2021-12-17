Badaracca, Georgianna J., - 88, of Vineland, Georgianna J. Badaracca beloved Mother and Grandmother, 88, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully at home early Friday morning December 10, 2021, where she had been under the care of her Family along with Journey Hospice. Georgianna was born & raised in West Mifflin, PA before moving to S. Jersey and settling in Vineland at the age of 9 with her mother where she remained a longtime resident. She was the daughter of the late Ila V. (Manns) & George Paskert. Georgianna graduated high school from St. Joseph Academy in Columbia PA. and attended Temple University where she studied Business Administration. She began her working career in the accounting department at Top of Mart Clothing Company. In 1961 She was awarded a teaching certificate, launching her career as a lifelong educator. While working full time and as a single parent, she attended Glassboro State College and in 1965 earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. Georgianna eventually earned a Master of Arts Degree in Science Education in 1971 and a Master of Arts in Learning Disabilities in 1974, also from Glassboro State College. Her career in education began in the Buena Regional School District teaching Kindergarten & 1st Grade. She went on to be involved with regional Migrant Education and later worked for the N.J. State Department of Education at both the State & Federal levels in Migrant Education. She earned a variety of awards, certificates of continuing education and participated in a variety of committees related to Migrant Education. After retiring from the State of N.J., Georgianna was employed by Creative Achievement as a school administrator for another 11 years. She maintained a lifelong commitment to education and equal opportunities for everyone. Georgianna enjoyed painting and ceramics, visiting the Theater, was an avid reader, enjoyed Country Music, followed current events, and enjoyed her time with friends and neighbors, especially over a good lunch. Georgianna is survived by her son & daughter-in-law; William J. & Mickey Badaracca, II. 2 grandsons; William "Cody" Badaracca and Michael Ian Badaracca. A gathering & memorial Mass will be celebrated later at a time to be announced. Cremation & Inurnment will be private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, The American Farmland Trust, The Pineland Preservation Alliance, or Cumberland County Historical Society. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 17, 2021.