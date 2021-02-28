Huckabee, Gerald, - 74, of Kissimmee, died Tuesday, February 23rd after a short hospital stay with his wife, Janet (née Bogert), of 44 years by his side. Born in Philadelphia on August 18th, 1946, he was the son of Anne Potts (née Dunchee), formerly of Mays Landing, NJ. He is survived by Janet; children Jerald of Front Royal, Virginia and Jerrylyn, of Cambridge, Massachusetts; grandson - Julian, who is currently on active duty in the Navy; siblings - Joseph (Esther) Potts and Donna (Chuck) Rogers; and best friend, greyhound Spring Bloom. Jerry worked as a lineman for Atlantic City Electric Company for 40 years. He loved and took pride in his work and made many wonderful friends there. He spent most of his life living in New Jersey between Mays Landing (where he went to Oakcrest High School), Atlantic City, Galloway Township, and Millville before retiring to Florida. There, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of living in the sun, complete with a lanai, golf cart, and cherished group of friends. His smile and silliness were a joy to all who met him, and he was always eager to lend his handy skills to anyone, from family members to strangers. When his grandson was born, he took the name "Slick" instead of Grandpa. He loved smooth jazz, playing cards, over-the-top holiday decorations, and the Flintstones, dressing as Fred once for Halloween. He traveled to every continent except Asia (getting very lost once in the Johannesburg airport) and many states (including Alaska and Hawaii). Jerry even lived to see his beloved Philadelphia Eagles win their first Super Bowl (fly, Eagles, fly)!
As a social distancing precaution, no official service will be held. Please leave your memories of Jerry at his memorial website at https://www.osceolamemgds.com/obituaries/Gerald-Huckabee/
. In lieu of flowers and gifts, Jerry's family requests that you send donations in his name to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
(https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate
).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 28, 2021.