Corr, Dr. Gerald Joseph, - 90, of Somers Point, died peacefully in his home on December 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born November 1930 in Philadelphia, the second of seven children of John A. and Helen (Fallon) Corr, he is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Kristina (Longstreet) and his children, John M. Corr, Sr., Julianne M. Corr, Abby Longstreet, and Holli Murphy (Walter). He is also survived by his grandchildren Jack, Jesse, Evan, Seamus, Denis, Kevin, and Brennan, his sisters, Grace Haenn, Ann Potterton (Torr), and Jeanne O'Neill, sisters-in-law, Mary Lee Corr and Janet Corr, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Paul, Martin, and Joseph, and his brother-in-law Thomas O'Neill. Gerry was a graduate of Northeast Catholic High School (1948), and La Salle University (1953), after which he joined the Navy as a pilot and then transferred to the Army as a helicopter pilot in order to attend the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (1967). While continuing his medical career as a general practitioner in Ocean City, New Jersey, he obtained his commercial pilot's license and continued his military career as a physician and helicopter pilot, becoming a Master Army Aviator (1982) & Master Army Flight Surgeon (1988) through the Army National Guard and attaining the rank of Colonel. He continued to serve between active duty and in the reserves, until he retired from military service in 1990 to focus solely on his medical practice. He continued practicing medicine until he retired from general practice in 2000 and continued his love of flying until 2006. His love of the Jersey Shore began in his childhood spending summers at the beach in Sea Isle with his siblings and cousins (and being informally voted Mr. Sea Isle City, 1948). He settled in Ocean City, NJ in 1970, where he lived and practiced medicine before moving to Somers Point in the early 2000s. He loved to talk about his fond memories of afternoons on the beach, walking the boardwalk with family, and his international travels. A self-proclaimed scrabble king, he enjoyed challenging family and friend to a match. He also loved his many pets, Smokey and Bart, his cats, Cody, Sneakers, and Snuggles his dogs. He took up golf later in life and enjoyed getting together with friends in Marco Island, FL. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Sunday, December 6th 1-3pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 7th 10am at St. Joseph Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ, followed by interment at Laurel Memorial Park, 2301 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Due to the pandemic, a celebratory gathering will occur at a later date. Donations in Gerry's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 4, 2020.