Powers, Gerald Thomas, - 84, of Linwood, NJ, passed away at home on December 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born July 7, 1936, in Philadelphia, Jerry lived in SouthWest Philadelphia for all of his childhood attending St. Francis DeSales Grade School and graduated from West Catholic High School in 1954. Jerry was a lifelong member of IBEW Local Union 98 and worked with them until his retirement in 1996. Jerry settled with his wife and family in Northeast Philadelphia. Jerry was a devout Catholic and was a longtime member of St. Anselm Parish in Parkwood. Jerry is survived by his beloved spouse Catherine (nee Johnson); loving father of Kathleen, Gerald, Patricia (Joseph), and Danielle (Andrew); loved PopPop to Jerry, Lexi, Georgia, Lila, Bella, Maddie, Gavin, and Maura; brother of Patricia and Thomas. Cherished by his many nieces and nephews, friends, family, neighbors. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Saturday, December 26th at Our Lady of Sorrows, Wabash and Poplar Aves., Linwood, NJ 08221. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Linwood, NJ. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2020.