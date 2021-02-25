Sharpley, Gerald "Jerry" Q., - 63, of Egg Harbor Township, lost his hard fought battle with Covid-19 on February 20, 2021. Born in Camden, he grew up in Williamstown. He was a 1976 graduate of Williamstown High School. He worked for many years in the food & beverage industry, beginning with Resorts International and the Sands Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. He made many lifelong friends throughout his years working at ChiChi's and Damon's in Egg Harbor Township. In the mid 90's, Gerald began his career in furniture sales. He loved helping others decorate their homes. He worked at Kensington Furniture, Raymour & Flanigan, and most recently Bob's Discount Furniture in Mays Landing. More important than helping others create a house into a home, he did that with his own home. He loved working in the yard, building, and working on projects around the house. Jerry loved the beach and on his days off, you would find him with his toes in the sand on Derby Ave. beach in Ventnor. In the last six years, Jerry began raising and breeding Siberian Huskies. His dogs were his pride and joy. We know he is now taking long walks with his beloved, Rocky. Jerry is survived by his wife Gina (Riggione) of 18 years. He is also survived by his daughter Kristen Padilla (David), son Eric and his two best buddies, grandsons David and Michael. Jerry also leaves behind his in-laws, Janice and Ernie DeRosa and Barbara Riggione; Brother-in-laws Jeffrey Riggione (Nicole), Ernie DeRosa, and Jason Riggione (Jenee), and two nephews Sean and AJ Riggione. Jerry had many friends and co-workers that were his extended family. He was predeceased by his father George Sharpley, step-mother, Ida Sharpley, and most recently his father-in-law, Kenneth Riggione. A walk-through viewing with Covid restriction will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 9:30 until 10:30 at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o'clock from St. Katharine Drexel R. C. Church, Corner of English Creek Avenue and West Jersey Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerald's memory can be made to Delaware Valley Siberian Husky Rescue or St. Katherine Drexel Parish Building fund. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 25, 2021.