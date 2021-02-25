I used to go into Kensington and ask for my best friend Olga, when he would see me he would always say Olga´s friend Jan I will go find her for you!!! He was such a sweet easygoing guy always with a smile on his face!!!! Rip gerald, you will be reunited with your family and friends again one day I am sure!!! My condolences to his wife Gina and his family

Janis collepardi February 27, 2021