What do you say about your best friend's dad? Someone you saw nearly every day growing up. Someone who always welcomed us into his home (no matter how annoying or loud we were). Someone who had a laugh and smile that was infectious. Mr. Mack loved his kids deeply and was so proud of them in every stage in life. I remember every Christmas he would go ALL OUT for them and I used to joke about it with Kels, but really it's something he loved doing because he worked hard to make them happy. And when Kelsey had kids, he made sure to shower them with gifts too -- even if the sizes were a little off. :) He will be missed.

Allie Peterson Friend September 22, 2020