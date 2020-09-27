Mack, Gerald "Jerry" Thomas, - of Birdsboro, PA, formerly of Northfield, New Jersey, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Jerry was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on August 4, 1954. He was the proud owner of Carger Lining of Birdsboro, PA. He graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 1972, excelling in both Varsity football and baseball. He loved playing golf, doing jigsaw puzzles and crosswords, and going to storage unit auctions. Jerry was predeceased by his father, Laurence E. Mack. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Dorothy Mack of Linwood, NJ, his children Brian Mack, Kelsey Holland(Greg), and Kevin Mack. He is also survived by his brother Larry Mack of Sarasota, FL, Robbie Schlundt of Northfield, NJ, and Lauren Raffo of Mt. Laurel, NJ, and his cherished grandchildren Paisley, Parker, and Beckett Holland. Funeral arrangements were private and handled by Dengler Funeral Home of Birdsboro, PA. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com
