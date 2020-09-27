Menu
Gerald Thomas "Jerry" Mack
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Mack, Gerald "Jerry" Thomas, - of Birdsboro, PA, formerly of Northfield, New Jersey, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Jerry was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on August 4, 1954. He was the proud owner of Carger Lining of Birdsboro, PA. He graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 1972, excelling in both Varsity football and baseball. He loved playing golf, doing jigsaw puzzles and crosswords, and going to storage unit auctions. Jerry was predeceased by his father, Laurence E. Mack. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Dorothy Mack of Linwood, NJ, his children Brian Mack, Kelsey Holland(Greg), and Kevin Mack. He is also survived by his brother Larry Mack of Sarasota, FL, Robbie Schlundt of Northfield, NJ, and Lauren Raffo of Mt. Laurel, NJ, and his cherished grandchildren Paisley, Parker, and Beckett Holland. Funeral arrangements were private and handled by Dengler Funeral Home of Birdsboro, PA. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 27, 2020.
I’m so saddened to see that Jerry has passed. We went to school together from 7th-12th grades. He was well liked by everyone and just a good guy. Several years ago he was at a High School Pre-reunion function and told me he wouldn’t be at the main Reunion event the next night because there was a birthday event with his family the same night. His family was his priority. Sending heartfelt condolences to the Mack family and to all of those that care for him.
Nancy Donovan
Friend
September 24, 2020
In tears as I write this. Jerry and I were close friends during high school. He was tough and as solid a friend as you could have. A wonderful dry humor. Later In life he said one of his proudest accomplishments was being selected for the All South Jersey Football Team his senior year at Mainland. I also know his family always came first. My condolences to them all.
Karl Swanseen
Friend
September 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Mack family. Jerry was not only a neighbor but also a friend, coach and fellow Civil War buff. He always had a ready smile, open heart and a positive comment to encourage not just his children but everyone else’s children to be their best. He will be missed.

The James Family
September 23, 2020
My condolences to Jerry’s family. I had the privilege of being his neighbor for many years and really got to know Jerry around the softball fields. He was a great dad who supported his kids’ endeavors and a wonderful fan and supporter of our teams at Daniel Boone. I will have always have fond memories of Jerry. What a great guy!
Ray Swisher
Friend
September 22, 2020
What do you say about your best friend's dad? Someone you saw nearly every day growing up. Someone who always welcomed us into his home (no matter how annoying or loud we were). Someone who had a laugh and smile that was infectious. Mr. Mack loved his kids deeply and was so proud of them in every stage in life. I remember every Christmas he would go ALL OUT for them and I used to joke about it with Kels, but really it's something he loved doing because he worked hard to make them happy. And when Kelsey had kids, he made sure to shower them with gifts too -- even if the sizes were a little off. :) He will be missed.
Allie Peterson
Friend
September 22, 2020
Very sad to hear this news! Always a smile and kind words. Jerry will be missed by many. My sincere condolences to his family.
Penny McClimon
Friend
September 22, 2020
Matt McKeever
September 22, 2020
Jerry, our cherished neighborhood friend, will always be remembered for his contagious smile and laughter. You will be missed by many. Condolences to your sweet family.
Bill & Cindy Reppert
Friend
September 22, 2020