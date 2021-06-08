Menu
Geraldine Hopkins
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Holy Spirit High School
Hopkins, Geraldine (Hughes), - of Gainesville, FL, formerly of Brigantine NJ passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the home of her niece, Dr. Ellen Keeley and her husband Dr. Borna Mehrad, who dedicated themselves to her care in the last years of her life. Mrs. Hopkins was 86 years old and was born in North Braddock PA to Patrick and Ellen (Ferguson) Hughes on July 31, 1934. She spent her youth in the Inlet of Atlantic City NJ with her mother, her grandmother, her brother and six sisters. In 1942, at age 8, she walked unaccompanied from her home on Congress Avenue to the Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ to dance in the famous "Daddy Dave's Kids Review." At the age of 16 (1950) she joined the Royal American Circus Show as a dancer and traveled by train throughout the United States and parts of Canada for an entire year. After returning to Atlantic City, still in her teens she was invited to be the choreographer and dancer at the famous 500 Club in Atlantic City. One evening while watching Sammy Davis dance on stage, Gerry was mimicking his moves while she stood in the wings. Sammy, impressed with her talents, invited this little teenager to join him. Together they put on quite a show, as she tapped step by step with Mr. Davis. He kept challenging her and she met his challenge. The audience was stunned and leapt to their feet shouting "Encore! Encore!" In her 20's Gerry toured on her own as the opening dance act in numerous famous nightclubs for top entertainers throughout the United States and Canada. After returning to Atlantic City, Gerry followed her dreams and opened Miss Gerry's first dancing school. During the years that followed she was selected to be the choreographer of Holy Spirit High School's annual plays and directed numerous other high school productions throughout New Jersey. In the summers she acted at the Gateway Theatre in Somers Point NJ, notably in the production of the Broadway play "The Fantasticks." Gerry led a full colorful life and will be remembered and missed terribly by so many. She dedicated herself to the art of dance and lovingly shared her talents and enthusiasm to all her students of all ages. As a teacher, she presented her students with the gift of discovery and self-awareness enabling them to develop their latent talents and strengths and the courage to follow their dreams. Several years later Miss Gerry moved back to Brigantine and developed her new dancing school. After retirement, she took her 70+ years of teaching experience with her to become a teacher's aide in the Brigantine School District. Gerry retired a second time and relocated to Ventnor NJ and joined the staff of the Ventnor City Public Library. Miss Gerry continued to teach classical ballet into her 80's. She changed lives and kept us en pointe. Gerry is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert W. Hopkins, her parents and all her 7 siblings, Angela (Rupert) Chase, Dolores (Frank) Langin, Thomas (Elizabeth and Milenka) Hughes, Patsy (Joseph) Musarra, Carol (John) Tracy, Marlene (John) Keeley, and Gloria Lang. Gerry or Aunt Snookey to the family, is survived by her 18 nieces and nephews, including John Tracy of Venice Park NJ, Greg (Stacey) Tracy of Ventnor NJ, Eileen Tracy of Bellbrook OH, Marlene (Gary) Saylor of Frederick MD, Beth (Chuck) Aleksinas of Morris CT, Monte (Catherine) Chase of Seaview NJ, Michael (Kari) Hughes of Annapolis MD, Mary Beth (Paul) McCann of Oceanville NJ, Linda (Charlie) Fonte of Somers Point NJ, Toni (Niel) Cafone of Egg Harbor City NJ, Patsy (Dennis) Levinson of Linwood NJ, Dr. Ellen Keeley (Dr. Borna Mehrad) of Gainesville FL, Kathleen Herndon Esq., (Thomas) of Gainesville FL, Eileen (Duke) Seaman of Pomona NJ, Kevin Lang of Egg Harbor Township NJ, Thomas Hughes (Tracy) of MD, Larry (Laurie) Bass of TN, and Thomas Langin of Malvern PA. In addition, Gerry is also survived by her 28 great-nieces and great-nephews and scores of friends and students. A celebration of Gerry's life will be held on Saturday, June 12th at the Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine NJ 08203. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation 9-10 AM, the service will follow at 10:00 AM. Reverend John Scotland will be our honored celebrant. The family has requested that all guests attending the service wear a face mask regardless of their vaccination status or COVID mandate requirements. Please respect their wishes during this difficult time. Burial is scheduled for Monday, June 14th at 10:30 AM - Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing NJ 08330. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Geraldine Hopkins Memorial Fund for the benefit of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Community Presbyterian Church
1501 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
Jun
12
Service
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Community Presbyterian Church
1501 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
Jun
14
Burial
10:30a.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
5061 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss, May you have comfort and peace, knowing she is with the Lord, she was such a wonderful person, and will truly be missed
Larry and Laurie Bass
Family
June 14, 2021
My condolences on the loss of your wonderful Aunt. I was her student for much of my childhood as well as at HSHS. A true Local Legacy
Cecilia Brennan
Other
June 12, 2021
Greg and I are so sorry for your loss. I know how much she meant to you. Peace be with you all. Love and hugs
Sue McDonald
Family
June 11, 2021
Ed Hunt
June 9, 2021
Dear Tom, Our deepest sympathies on your loss.
Bob & Barbara
June 9, 2021
Miss Gerry will always have a place in my heart with fond memories taking dance lessons during my childhood. RIP
Linda Kerr-Garlitos
June 9, 2021
I was one of Miss Gerry's students in what I believe was the late 50s or early 60's. I still have several photos of the dance recitals. I have fond memories of Miss Gerry and dancing. So sorry to hear of her passing
Dolores Varga, nee Greben
Other
June 8, 2021
Visitation 9:00 - 10:00 AM Service begins at 10:00 AM
TL
Family
June 8, 2021
Daddy Dave's Kids Review
TL
June 8, 2021
Our Prayers to the entire family, Miss Gerry was a Leader and Inspiration to many children and families! Her graceful steps left "True Footprints" for all to follow!!
Joe Daily, Linwood NJ
June 8, 2021
Miss Gerry was my 1st dance teacher at the Haddon Hall for many years on into HSHS dance troupe in the annual musicals. She encouraged each student as if we were heading to Broadway. A joy to know and to remember.
Kathe Dobbins Vijayanagar
School
June 8, 2021
This is sad news indeed. I had lost contact with Gerry. Didn´t know how to reach her. She was much loved by my late husband, Mike, myself, and my daughter, Heather, who called her Aunt Gerry. Gerry lived a full and amazing life, though certainly not without its hardships. She was loved by many and will be missed. May God grant her eternal rest, and May God bless all of you.
Barbara Hilferty
Family
June 8, 2021
