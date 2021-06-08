Hopkins, Geraldine (Hughes), - of Gainesville, FL, formerly of Brigantine NJ passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the home of her niece, Dr. Ellen Keeley and her husband Dr. Borna Mehrad, who dedicated themselves to her care in the last years of her life. Mrs. Hopkins was 86 years old and was born in North Braddock PA to Patrick and Ellen (Ferguson) Hughes on July 31, 1934. She spent her youth in the Inlet of Atlantic City NJ with her mother, her grandmother, her brother and six sisters. In 1942, at age 8, she walked unaccompanied from her home on Congress Avenue to the Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ to dance in the famous "Daddy Dave's Kids Review." At the age of 16 (1950) she joined the Royal American Circus Show as a dancer and traveled by train throughout the United States and parts of Canada for an entire year. After returning to Atlantic City, still in her teens she was invited to be the choreographer and dancer at the famous 500 Club in Atlantic City. One evening while watching Sammy Davis dance on stage, Gerry was mimicking his moves while she stood in the wings. Sammy, impressed with her talents, invited this little teenager to join him. Together they put on quite a show, as she tapped step by step with Mr. Davis. He kept challenging her and she met his challenge. The audience was stunned and leapt to their feet shouting "Encore! Encore!" In her 20's Gerry toured on her own as the opening dance act in numerous famous nightclubs for top entertainers throughout the United States and Canada. After returning to Atlantic City, Gerry followed her dreams and opened Miss Gerry's first dancing school. During the years that followed she was selected to be the choreographer of Holy Spirit High School's annual plays and directed numerous other high school productions throughout New Jersey. In the summers she acted at the Gateway Theatre in Somers Point NJ, notably in the production of the Broadway play "The Fantasticks." Gerry led a full colorful life and will be remembered and missed terribly by so many. She dedicated herself to the art of dance and lovingly shared her talents and enthusiasm to all her students of all ages. As a teacher, she presented her students with the gift of discovery and self-awareness enabling them to develop their latent talents and strengths and the courage to follow their dreams. Several years later Miss Gerry moved back to Brigantine and developed her new dancing school. After retirement, she took her 70+ years of teaching experience with her to become a teacher's aide in the Brigantine School District. Gerry retired a second time and relocated to Ventnor NJ and joined the staff of the Ventnor City Public Library. Miss Gerry continued to teach classical ballet into her 80's. She changed lives and kept us en pointe. Gerry is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert W. Hopkins, her parents and all her 7 siblings, Angela (Rupert) Chase, Dolores (Frank) Langin, Thomas (Elizabeth and Milenka) Hughes, Patsy (Joseph) Musarra, Carol (John) Tracy, Marlene (John) Keeley, and Gloria Lang. Gerry or Aunt Snookey to the family, is survived by her 18 nieces and nephews, including John Tracy of Venice Park NJ, Greg (Stacey) Tracy of Ventnor NJ, Eileen Tracy of Bellbrook OH, Marlene (Gary) Saylor of Frederick MD, Beth (Chuck) Aleksinas of Morris CT, Monte (Catherine) Chase of Seaview NJ, Michael (Kari) Hughes of Annapolis MD, Mary Beth (Paul) McCann of Oceanville NJ, Linda (Charlie) Fonte of Somers Point NJ, Toni (Niel) Cafone of Egg Harbor City NJ, Patsy (Dennis) Levinson of Linwood NJ, Dr. Ellen Keeley (Dr. Borna Mehrad) of Gainesville FL, Kathleen Herndon Esq., (Thomas) of Gainesville FL, Eileen (Duke) Seaman of Pomona NJ, Kevin Lang of Egg Harbor Township NJ, Thomas Hughes (Tracy) of MD, Larry (Laurie) Bass of TN, and Thomas Langin of Malvern PA. In addition, Gerry is also survived by her 28 great-nieces and great-nephews and scores of friends and students. A celebration of Gerry's life will be held on Saturday, June 12th at the Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine NJ 08203. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation 9-10 AM, the service will follow at 10:00 AM. Reverend John Scotland will be our honored celebrant. The family has requested that all guests attending the service wear a face mask regardless of their vaccination status or COVID mandate requirements. Please respect their wishes during this difficult time. Burial is scheduled for Monday, June 14th at 10:30 AM - Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing NJ 08330. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Geraldine Hopkins Memorial Fund for the benefit of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.