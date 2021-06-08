This is sad news indeed. I had lost contact with Gerry. Didn´t know how to reach her. She was much loved by my late husband, Mike, myself, and my daughter, Heather, who called her Aunt Gerry. Gerry lived a full and amazing life, though certainly not without its hardships. She was loved by many and will be missed. May God grant her eternal rest, and May God bless all of you.

Barbara Hilferty Family June 8, 2021