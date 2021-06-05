Menu
Geraldine E. Jensen
Oakcrest High School
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Jensen, Geraldine E. (nee: Battersby), - 93, of Mays Landing, passed away at home on June 3, 2021. Gerry was raised in Vineland and was a lifelong resident of Mays Landing. She worked in the cafeteria of Oakcrest High School for over 30 years from 1960 until her retirement. Gerry loved spending time with her grandchildren, going to their sports games and activities. She also enjoyed going on cruises with her son. She was predeceased by her husband Eugene Jensen, Sr. and her identical twin sister Vivian Everling. She is survived by her two sons, Gene and his wife Janet and Ken and his wife Patty, her six grandchildren: David, Ken, Stephen, Courtney, Krista, and Kelsie, 11 great-grandchildren, and her niece Debbie Wachter. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate Gerry's life on Monday, June 7th from 2-3 PM, at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where services will be held at 3 PM. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Mays Landing. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Jun
7
Service
3:00p.m.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Jun
7
Burial
Union Cemetery
Mays Landing., NJ
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ken and family, So sorry about the passing of "mom". She was always a very good caring neighbor for my entire life. We will meet again in the neighborhood of the great beyond. May the family be at peace. Debbie
Deborah Sacco (Freney)
Other
June 6, 2021
Marge and I offer our deepest condolences. Gerry and Gene were great people . She was a good friend to my mom, Rose, as were all the Jensens. She was a beautiful person. .May she rest in pease.
Larry Barresi
Friend
June 5, 2021
Our sympathies go out to the Jensen family in the loss of Gerry. We remember her from our days at Oakcrest High School. Her friendliness and kindness was appreciated! May the Lord grant the family peace and strength at this time.
Carol & Joe Rott
June 5, 2021
