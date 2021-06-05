Jensen, Geraldine E. (nee: Battersby), - 93, of Mays Landing, passed away at home on June 3, 2021. Gerry was raised in Vineland and was a lifelong resident of Mays Landing. She worked in the cafeteria of Oakcrest High School for over 30 years from 1960 until her retirement. Gerry loved spending time with her grandchildren, going to their sports games and activities. She also enjoyed going on cruises with her son. She was predeceased by her husband Eugene Jensen, Sr. and her identical twin sister Vivian Everling. She is survived by her two sons, Gene and his wife Janet and Ken and his wife Patty, her six grandchildren: David, Ken, Stephen, Courtney, Krista, and Kelsie, 11 great-grandchildren, and her niece Debbie Wachter. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate Gerry's life on Monday, June 7th from 2-3 PM, at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where services will be held at 3 PM. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Mays Landing. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 5, 2021.