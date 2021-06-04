Pukowsky, Geraldine (Jeri) M. (nee Teevin), - of Galloway, New Jersey, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and at home on May 31, 2021. Jeri was born in Philadelphia on September 30, 1935. She and her husband, Myron (Moe), lived in Northeast Philadelphia in their early married years, then moved to Willow Grove, PA to raise their family. They eventually resided at Four Seasons of Smithville, NJ where they enjoyed retirement. Jeri attended Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. She worked for over twenty years as a receptionist at Fischer and Porter in Warminster, PA. Her greatest accomplishment however was the family she helped raise, her greatest gift to those who now miss her, was her passion for life, her kindness, strength and her enduring love. In retirement, Jeri and Moe traveled throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. They enjoyed playing bocce in a competitive league at their Four Seasons clubhouse and visiting the Atlantic City casinos. At Four Seasons, Jeri served on the Bocce Committee and the Entertainment Committee, forming new friendships along the way as she and Moe made the most of their time together. A regular at the Four Seasons gym, Jeri completed several miles of brisk walking on the treadmill in the early mornings. Jeri was known to energize a room with laughter and heat up a dance floor with her moves well into her eighties. She loved the "Iggles" (Philadelphia Eagles) and always sported her team colors on game day. Jeri was a shining star to her children and grandchildren whom she adored with her whole heart. She set a strong example as a woman and a supportive partner to Moe; their love was unconditional. This is how "Mom-Mom" will be remembered. Jeri is survived by her husband of 64 years and the love of her life, Myron Pukowsky; her children, Myron Jr., Lynn (John) Rapp of Oreland, PA., Lisa (John) Cattell of Warminster, PA., Lori (Steve) Gudknecht of Chalfont, PA., and Lois (Steve) Chappell of Gilbertsville, PA; her loving brother, John Teevin of Dublin, Ohio; her sister-in-law, Dolores (Melvin) Pukowsky of Galloway, NJ; her 17 grandchildren; her six great-grandchildren (soon to be 7); and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Helen Teevin; her brother, James Teevin Jr. and her sister, Helen Rysak. Forever Moe's Jersey girl, Jeri will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A visitation service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday June 7, 2021, at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd. Galloway, NJ. 08205. For condolences and directions, please visit Wimberg funeral home.com
. In lieu flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
or Holy Redeemer Hospice, addresses provided at the service.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 4, 2021.