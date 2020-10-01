Adamczyk, Gerard A., Sr., - 84, of Cape May Court House, NJ, died peacefully on Wednesday evening September 23, 2020, from natural causes. He was the son of Edward A. Adamczyk and Dolores (Costello) Adamczyk. On May 31, 1936, he was born and raised in Sea Isle City – one of the first Dr. Dealy babies. He is a fifth-generation descendant of St. John Neumann of the Stoll family. He went to Wildwood Catholic High School, Farragut Academy, Pine Beach, NJ, and then into the U.S. Marines. He worked in Wildwood for Kramer's Beverage, Menz, and Bud Vinci trucking of Woodbine. He also worked on the Garden State Parkway for 24 years and retired from J.D. Bailey Trucking, his best job, and boss, after 20 years. Myrna and Jerry traveled all the states, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, the Caribbean, and Mexico with his sister and husband on cruises and on their own, Ireland, England, and the last trip in 2015 with Fr. Paul to beautiful Poland and the Salt Mines and sadly Auschwitz. Jerry ran St. Elizabeth Church for 20 years with his friend Ted and was there until he couldn't be – no one could. He loved you all and thanked you for prayers said. He was a member of the Parish Pastoral Council at Our Lady of the Angels, of which St. Elizabeth is a mission church. Jerry met the love of his life Myrna in Wildwood, moved to Sea Isle City where he was Chief of the Ambulance Corps for 9 years, volunteer, and after 14 years moved to Dias Creek, NJ, where he had horses which his daughter showed all over in Ohio, Virginia, and Delaware. He was President of the Cape May County Riding Club for one year and a member for twenty years. He was a member of the Stone Harbor Lions Club and received the Lion of the Year Award 2014-2015. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Casimir Church Woodbine and was Knight of the Year in 2008. He transferred to Our Lady of the Angels Council 12184. Jerry always volunteered and helped with children's activities no matter what! His proudest moments are with Jay, Tracy, and Susan, (and Myrna too)! He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Myrna M. (Comstock); his son, best friend, and sports buddy, Gerard Jr. (Jay) and Peg of Charlotte, NC; horse buddy and pretty girl, Tracy Adamczyk Dowd, and John Dowd of Egg Harbor Township; his "Baby Girl" and gymnastic buddy, he was her popsicle, Susan M. Adamczyk of Philadelphia, PA; his pride and joy, grandson Kevin P. Dowd; his step-grandchildren, Drew Markle, Jennifer Markle, and Matthew Dowd; his brother, Edward A. Adamczyk, Jr., and wife Roseann; his sister, Dolores Ann Eolin; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his baby son, Frank Adamczyk; his parents; and his brother in law, Robert Eolin. Jerry thanked the staff of Brookdale, his last home, Autumn Lake staff and doctors for the care in his last hours, and all that said prayers for him. Due to the current Covid situation, a memorial service is planned for the spring at his beloved church St. Elizabeth in Goshen, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to Make A Wish – New Jersey, 1384 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831, or St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, c/o Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com