I was so surprised to hear of Gerrys passing. i just learned of it in a conversation with Mr Formica at a Christmas party. i have very fond memories of Gerry at the Midway he always had a smile and loved talking with the customers. My thoughts and prayers go to Joann, Little Gerry, Lauren and the kids. You are thought of often and wonder how all of you are. I hope there is peace for you at Christmas and always

Ellen Brotherton December 17, 2021