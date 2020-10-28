Zdenek, Gerard J., - 70, of Rio Grande, NJ passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in Toms River, NJ, he has been a local resident of Rio Grande and North Wildwood for the past 17 years. Jerry owned flower shops in Lakewood, NJ, and was the president of the chamber of commerce in Jackson, NJ. Since relocating, he has worked at the City of North Wildwood for the last 16 years. Jerry was also a life member of the elks lodge where he has spent a lot of time over the years. He enjoyed going on vacations, playing the slot machines in Atlantic City, and spending time with his late wife and grandchildren. Gerard is predeceased in death by his wife Carolyn Zdenek. He is survived by his brother, Robert Zdenek, two sisters, Marianne Appleton & Joan Doolittle, step-children, Frederick Karge IV and Scott Karge; his grandchildren, Shawn Karge, Frederick Karge V, Scott Karge Jr, Kaitlyn Karge, Jessica Demeola; and his great-grandchildren, Sadie Karge, Benjamin Karge, and Caleb Karge. Funeral services will be held 11am Friday, Oct. 30th at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., N. Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 10am. Interment will be in the Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 28, 2020.