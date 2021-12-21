Valentinsen, Gerhard Martin (Gary), - 77, of Napa, CA passed peacefully on December 14, 2021, after losing his battle with cancer. Gary was the son of Gerhard and Ruth (Fessler) Valentinsen of Ventnor, NJ. He grew up in Ventnor, attended St. James R.C. School, and was a graduate of Atlantic City High School Class of 1962. Gary enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After completing electronic training, he was assigned to the U.S. Naval Air Station in Lemoore, California. While in the Navy, he married Janette Rae Stratton and lived the rest of his life in California. Gary had a successful career as a customer engineer with IBM. He enjoyed meeting people and seeing northern California, most times traveling at least one hundred miles per day for IBM. Gary loved anything trains. He was a longtime member and past president of the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Gary became a docent with the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento, California, dedicating many hours each year to leading tours and working in the upholstery shop. Predeceased by his parents, his wife, Janette and his sister Barbara Ann Mazzeo (John), Gary is survived by his son, Timothy and wife Sara of Longmont, Colorado, and his daughter, Mary of Vallejo, CA; his sister Ruth Advena (Bill) of Ventnor, his brother-in-law John Mazzeo of Galloway, and brothers William Valentinsen (Cindy) of Aston, PA and Robert Valentinsen (Terri) of Galloway. Gary was also the proud grandfather of three: Ryan Valentinsen - son of Tim and Sara; Michael and Robert Rich - sons of Mary; and great grandfather to Thoren and Finley - the children of Michael and Ashley. A lifelong Catholic, Gary's funeral Mass was held at St Apollonaris Catholic Church in Napa. Burial was with his wife in the Tulocay Cemetery, Napa. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would like donations made to the California State Railroad Museum Foundation, 125 I St., Sacramento, CA 95814 or http://californiarailroad.museum/foundation
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 21, 2021.