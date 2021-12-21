Menu
Gerhard Martin Valentinsen
Atlantic City High School
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Ventnor City
7300 Ventnor Ave
Ventnor City, NJ
Valentinsen, Gerhard Martin (Gary), - 77, of Napa, CA passed peacefully on December 14, 2021, after losing his battle with cancer. Gary was the son of Gerhard and Ruth (Fessler) Valentinsen of Ventnor, NJ. He grew up in Ventnor, attended St. James R.C. School, and was a graduate of Atlantic City High School Class of 1962. Gary enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After completing electronic training, he was assigned to the U.S. Naval Air Station in Lemoore, California. While in the Navy, he married Janette Rae Stratton and lived the rest of his life in California. Gary had a successful career as a customer engineer with IBM. He enjoyed meeting people and seeing northern California, most times traveling at least one hundred miles per day for IBM. Gary loved anything trains. He was a longtime member and past president of the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Gary became a docent with the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento, California, dedicating many hours each year to leading tours and working in the upholstery shop. Predeceased by his parents, his wife, Janette and his sister Barbara Ann Mazzeo (John), Gary is survived by his son, Timothy and wife Sara of Longmont, Colorado, and his daughter, Mary of Vallejo, CA; his sister Ruth Advena (Bill) of Ventnor, his brother-in-law John Mazzeo of Galloway, and brothers William Valentinsen (Cindy) of Aston, PA and Robert Valentinsen (Terri) of Galloway. Gary was also the proud grandfather of three: Ryan Valentinsen - son of Tim and Sara; Michael and Robert Rich - sons of Mary; and great grandfather to Thoren and Finley - the children of Michael and Ashley. A lifelong Catholic, Gary's funeral Mass was held at St Apollonaris Catholic Church in Napa. Burial was with his wife in the Tulocay Cemetery, Napa. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would like donations made to the California State Railroad Museum Foundation, 125 I St., Sacramento, CA 95814 or http://californiarailroad.museum/foundation. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com (funeral home).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Ventnor City
7300 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
Dec
20
Rosary
4:00p.m.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Ventnor City
7300 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
Dec
21
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St Apollonaris Catholic Church
Napa, CA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and deepest sympathies to your family. Gary was a wonderful and amazing part of our CAOL Rail Safety Volunteer Presenter team. He was so positive and his dedication to our program to help us save lives with our rail safety message was always a bright light. We could always count on Gary to come through in times when someone was needed to help provide our rail safety education. We miss him and we were very lucky to have him on our team. We were blessed to have known him.
Nancy Sheehan-McCulloch - California Operation Lifesaver (CAOL)
January 13, 2022
Our deepest condolences from our family to yours. My father Ed spent several decades working with Gary at IBM as a fellow Customer Engineer. We have many warm and fun memories, and happy to have had the chance to meet. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Brian Hendryk of The Hendryk Family
The Hendryk Family
Work
December 28, 2021
Gary was an inspiration and a joy to be around. He was a hard working and dedicated volunteer at the CA State Railroad Museum and completed many restoration projects as a valuable member of the Upholstery Shop Team. He was kind and friendly, and had one of the best, heartwarming smiles I have ever seen. Gary will be deeply missed. It was my honor and privilege to know him. My thoughts and prayers are with you, his beautiful family. May peace and comfort be yours as you remember him and get through this difficult time together.
Becky Corbet, Volunteer Coordinator, CA State RR Museum
December 23, 2021
