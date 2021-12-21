Gary was an inspiration and a joy to be around. He was a hard working and dedicated volunteer at the CA State Railroad Museum and completed many restoration projects as a valuable member of the Upholstery Shop Team. He was kind and friendly, and had one of the best, heartwarming smiles I have ever seen. Gary will be deeply missed. It was my honor and privilege to know him. My thoughts and prayers are with you, his beautiful family. May peace and comfort be yours as you remember him and get through this difficult time together.

Becky Corbet, Volunteer Coordinator, CA State RR Museum December 23, 2021