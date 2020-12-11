Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gertrude Elizabeth Hansen
FUNERAL HOME
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ
Hansen, Gertrude Elizabeth, - 92, of Galloway, formerly of Fords, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Born and raised in Fords to Harry and Johanna Andersen, Gertrude was a former member of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Perth Amboy and was active with their Senior Club. She was also a member of the Smithville Seniors Club. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Trelton Hansen, who predeceased her in 1995. Loving mother of Glenn Hansen and wife Barbara, of Galloway. Cherished grandmother of Lauren Salmond (Troy Salmond), Sheri Hansen (Jason Ward), Bradley Hansen and Jeffrey Hansen (Dr. Sandy Hansen), and great-grandmother of Emma Salmond. Caring sister of Harriet Wilding of Florida and her late husband Vincent, and the late Dr. Ralph Anderson and his surviving wife, Lavita, the late Walter Andersen and his late wife Irene. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private services are under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gertrude's memory to the Community Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 1501 West Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine, NJ 08203.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.