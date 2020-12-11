Hansen, Gertrude Elizabeth, - 92, of Galloway, formerly of Fords, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Born and raised in Fords to Harry and Johanna Andersen, Gertrude was a former member of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Perth Amboy and was active with their Senior Club. She was also a member of the Smithville Seniors Club. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Trelton Hansen, who predeceased her in 1995. Loving mother of Glenn Hansen and wife Barbara, of Galloway. Cherished grandmother of Lauren Salmond (Troy Salmond), Sheri Hansen (Jason Ward), Bradley Hansen and Jeffrey Hansen (Dr. Sandy Hansen), and great-grandmother of Emma Salmond. Caring sister of Harriet Wilding of Florida and her late husband Vincent, and the late Dr. Ralph Anderson and his surviving wife, Lavita, the late Walter Andersen and his late wife Irene. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private services are under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gertrude's memory to the Community Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 1501 West Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine, NJ 08203.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 11, 2020.