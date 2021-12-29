OLSEN, Gertrude M. "Trudy", - 89, of Cape May, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter in Rio Grande, NJ on Dec 26, 2021. Trudy lived a wonderful life surrounded by her devoted family and friends. She will long be remembered for her indomitable spirit, unfailing kindness, good humor, and beautiful smile. Trudy was born in 1932 to John and Marion Tolan in Philadelphia, PA. She had two sisters, Frances Lightcap and Jean Wharton. She graduated from Camden High School in 1950 and married her high school sweetheart, Edmund Olsen Jr, in 1953. They shared 33 happy years together until his passing in 1986. As a military wife, Trudy traveled the globe from Okinawa to Germany. Wherever she went she quickly immersed herself in local activities and organizations; typically making life-long friends at virtually every stop. Although she had no formal education beyond high school, Trudy could quote Robbie Burns and Shakespeare at will. She was a gifted conversationalist, able to put strangers at ease and could even make a curmudgeon smile. By her example, her grandchildren learned fearlessness, honesty, and kindness – and how to enjoy a good martini. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends and all who knew her. "How lucky we are to have something that makes saying good-bye so hard." Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Frances Lightcap. Trudy is forever loved by her family which includes her sister, Jean Wharton; seven children, Edmund Olsen III, Maureen Backfield, Gretchen Kruk, Mary Plant, Greg Olsen, Eileen Bennett, and Vicky Sheehan; fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Trudy's viewing and funeral ceremony are being held privately for immediate family on Monday (Jan. 3rd) in the Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May. Her funeral ceremony is being offered via live stream. The livestream will be active and accessible beginning at 10:50am by simply clicking this link https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/trudy-olsen
with the ceremony beginning at 11am. Interment will take place in the Cape May Co. Veterans Cem. In lieu of flowers, and by virtue of her long-time association with the military, please consider a charitable donation in Trudy's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 29, 2021.