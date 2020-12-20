Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gilberto Maldonado
FUNERAL HOME
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
116 Pacific Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
Maldonado, Gilberto, - 75, of Atlantic City, passed away on 12-17-20. Born in Isabela, Puerto Rico, he was the son of Maria and Abe Torres. He moved to Hoboken, NJ as young man and later moved to Atlantic City, NJ. He attended Stockton University and was formerly an Atlantic City police officer. Gilberto Maldonado was a devoted father, grandfather and an accomplished entrepreneur. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, strong will and relentless personality. He was self-employed at Gil's Market & Deli which kept its doors open for over 30 years. He raised multiple generations and was the strong hold for his entire family. He leaves to cherish his memory his lifelong love, his wife, Carmen Maldonado, with whom he shared over 50 years together. His children, Jose, Rafael, Joel and Maritza Maldonado; his grandchildren, Angel, Kenny, Jahnay, Alani, Tyler, Zoey, Dejahnajah, Dyamani and Anthony; his great grandchildren, Ashton and Asian; and many more family members. Gilberto Maldonado was not dealt fair cards, but he overcame all of his obstacles in his life. He found love, he became successful, and he had a big family who loved him. He was a great man and he is loved and truly missed by many. May his soul rest in peace in heaven. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, 116 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:00am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
116 Pacific Avenue P.O. Box 1908, Atlantic City, NJ
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Dad we will always miss you !! Love your son Ralph
Rafael Maldonado
Son
December 27, 2020
Dear Carmen and family, I'm so sad to hear about Gil. I am out of town and jus found out
marc zarych
December 26, 2020
Our sympathy to his wife and family. He was faithful friend and caring person, we feel his loss.
Tito y Blanca Ruiz
December 23, 2020
Chalyn nunca te olvidaremos la familia veras Ramos.paz atu alma.gracias por tu soporte en tiempo malos..asta proto amigo
Elizabeth Veras
December 22, 2020
Gil was like a Father and bestfriend to me he loved the neighborhood I gonna miss him Rest in peace Love Jeffrey a Cherry South INLET For Life!!!!!
Jeffrey Cherry
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear about Charins passing.Was a good friend.Will be missed.Condolences to the family.
Efrain(Fao)Lugo
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results