Maldonado, Gilberto, - 75, of Atlantic City, passed away on 12-17-20. Born in Isabela, Puerto Rico, he was the son of Maria and Abe Torres. He moved to Hoboken, NJ as young man and later moved to Atlantic City, NJ. He attended Stockton University and was formerly an Atlantic City police officer. Gilberto Maldonado was a devoted father, grandfather and an accomplished entrepreneur. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, strong will and relentless personality. He was self-employed at Gil's Market & Deli which kept its doors open for over 30 years. He raised multiple generations and was the strong hold for his entire family. He leaves to cherish his memory his lifelong love, his wife, Carmen Maldonado, with whom he shared over 50 years together. His children, Jose, Rafael, Joel and Maritza Maldonado; his grandchildren, Angel, Kenny, Jahnay, Alani, Tyler, Zoey, Dejahnajah, Dyamani and Anthony; his great grandchildren, Ashton and Asian; and many more family members. Gilberto Maldonado was not dealt fair cards, but he overcame all of his obstacles in his life. He found love, he became successful, and he had a big family who loved him. He was a great man and he is loved and truly missed by many. May his soul rest in peace in heaven. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, 116 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:00am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 20, 2020.