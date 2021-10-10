Tell, Sr., Girard "Jerry" , - 80, of Hammonton, born July 16, 1941, a lifelong resident of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 4, 2021. Jerry was a successful businessman and established Tell, Inc. in 1972 and retired in 2012. Jerry enjoyed spending the winter months at his home in Vero Beach, FL and summer months in West Creek, NJ with his loving wife Ellen of 61 years, where they often entertained close family and friends. Jerry was actively involved in his children's and grandchildren's lives. Together they bonded over fishing, boating, crabbing, hunting, or any project that may arise; he was always up for the task. Jerry enjoyed collecting and modifying classic cars, in which he won many "best of show" at numerous car shows over the years. He was passionate about building and racing cars of various classes and spent many good times at Atco raceway. He was an avid collector and was eager to help others with his expansive knowledge of the workings and mechanics of automobiles old and new. Jerry is predeceased by his son, Brian T. Tell. He is survived by his wife, Ellen M. (nee Kelly), son Girard J. Tell, Jr. (Regina) of Hammonton, NJ, daughters Lori Grasso (Anthony) of Elm, NJ, Susan Henry of Hammonton, NJ and Patricia Olive (Matthew) of Sea Isle City, NJ. Sisters Joan Wiesczcek of Crosswicks, NJ, Jeanne Clark of Vero Beach, FL, and sister-in law Patricia Spundarelli (Dennis) Mansfield, NJ. Loving grandfather of Bradley Brewer, Anthony Grasso (Dana), Girard Tell (Amanda), Olivia Olive (Alexander), Sean Tell (Victoria), Averi Olive, Nicholas Grasso (Summer), Stephanie Henry, Daniel Pittman (Haley), Shannon Pittman and 10 Great Grandchildren. Service will be private.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.