Giuseppe "Joseph" Cannuscio
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Cannuscio, Giuseppe "Joseph", - of Ventnor, passed away on September 19th, 2021. Born March 29th, 1930 in Campofiorito, Sicily, he immigrated to the United States on February 16th, 1968, and resided in East New York till 1970 where he worked for Eclipse Mattress Factory. In 1971 he moved to Atlantic City and worked at JoJo's pizza on the Atlantic City boardwalk. That same year they opened a location in Ventnor City that operated for 44 years. They also had locations in Northfield, Ventnor Plaza Shopping Center and Hammonton. Upon retiring he became an avid fisherman, was a member of the Ventnor City fishing pier, Margate Fishing Club, the Sons of Italy and Knights of Pythias. Joe lived his life with work ethics, morals, and values which he passed on to his four sons Enzo, Antonio, and Emilio. (Eugenio deceased Oct. 2006). Joseph leaves behind his wife Josephine of 68 years, 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 23rd, from 10-11:30am, followed by a service at 11:30am, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Sep
23
Service
11:30a.m.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Sep
23
Burial
1:00p.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tony, condolences in the loss of you Dad. May your wonderful memories help you in this time of sadness. God Bless.
Madelon Woller
Friend
September 30, 2021
To the Cannuscio Family, Thank you for sharing Jo-Jo with all of us from the Ventnor City Pier !!! He brought much happiness to everyone he met!!! I will fondly remember Jo, Paulie, and Reds and their antics and comedy they shared with us all. RIP Giuseppe and be well !!!!!
Steve Collins
Friend
September 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Maccagnano and Paul Maccagnano
Friend
September 22, 2021
