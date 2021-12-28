Ford, Glendin William, Sr., - 65, of Lower Bank, NJ formerly of Nesco, NJ passed over to be with God on December 9, 2021. Glen was born to Francis and Barbara Ford (Wills) on March 31, 1956. He graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1974. He was a talented mechanic and electrician and went on to work for a number of different companies including Modern Gas, First Student, and Egg Harbor Yacht. Glen is predeceased by his father, Francis Ford, Sr. and his infant sister. His memory will be cherished forever by his family, including his mother, Barbara, his children and their spouses, Valerie (Ford) and James Wood, Glendin Jr. and Sundae (Pinkston) Ford, Gregory Ford, his grandchildren, Jessica Wood, Justin Wood, and Nina Ford, and his large extended family. Glen was a quiet man who enjoyed the simple things in life, including the company of friends and family, fast cars, and a warm bowl of oyster stew. In keeping with his wishes, a private family memorial was held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Those who wish to honor his memory may make a donation to Green Bank Church or the Green Bank Cemetery Fund, 4333 Jackson Road, Hammonton, NJ, 08037.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 28, 2021.