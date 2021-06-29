Arana, Glenn James, - 71, of Costa Rica, It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Glenn James Arana on Friday, June 18th 2021. Glenn is predeceased by his parents Pura and Manuel Arana, and his sister and brother in law, Lillian and Eugene Terlizzi. He is survived by his loving children, Marielle (Michael) Granieri, Martine (Gianluca) Ragone, precious grandchildren , Mia and Mikey Granieri, his niece Wendi and family, nephew Gregg and family and a multitude of friends. Glenn loved his family and celebrated each and every milestone with great pride. He lived in Costa Rica, where he was an avid cyclist and poker player at the local poker club. Glenn's engaging smile and infectious personality will be sadly missed by all. Heaven has another angel..Rest in Peace Glenn James.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 29, 2021.
We have been together for almost 22 years, married for 11 years. You have been a wonderful and loving husband. The people in our small community have been wonderful. I know our little dream has been cut short. However, until me meet again my love. I will miss you badly. Love your wife Robin Arana
Robin Aeana
July 25, 2021
This friend misses his friend.
July 25, 2021
With our Deepest Sympathy and sad Hearts to a true Gentleman and one of the most finest Individuals I meet in my life may you rest in Peace, a True Blessing in our lives,Miss you forever!!!
Anthony & Debbie Paolella
June 30, 2021
Glenn was such a gentleman. He carried himself with grace and dignity . Glenn loved his family so much and even though we had not met them we felt like we had known them for years. He bragged about his girls, he loved their spouses and his grandchildren were the world to him.
We consider ourselves blessed to have known him and had the privilege of calling him our friend. Ed and Glenn had a special bond. The two of them were complete opposites and that was one of the things that made their friendship so interesting. The two of them shared so many true laughs together. Glenn was Ed's biggest fan. He was always there for him helping in any way possible. Ed looked up to Glenn like the brother he never had.
We will forever remember him smiling and enjoying life. We will pray that when we get to heaven Glenn will greet us with the dominoes ready and stories to tell...
We love you Glenn...God bless you and rest in peace until we meet again....