Glenn was such a gentleman. He carried himself with grace and dignity . Glenn loved his family so much and even though we had not met them we felt like we had known them for years. He bragged about his girls, he loved their spouses and his grandchildren were the world to him. We consider ourselves blessed to have known him and had the privilege of calling him our friend. Ed and Glenn had a special bond. The two of them were complete opposites and that was one of the things that made their friendship so interesting. The two of them shared so many true laughs together. Glenn was Ed's biggest fan. He was always there for him helping in any way possible. Ed looked up to Glenn like the brother he never had. We will forever remember him smiling and enjoying life. We will pray that when we get to heaven Glenn will greet us with the dominoes ready and stories to tell... We love you Glenn...God bless you and rest in peace until we meet again....

Eddie and Brenda White June 29, 2021