Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenn Kohler
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Little Egg Harbor, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial Gathering
Jun, 24 2022
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Maxwell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Kohler, Glenn, - 80, of Tuckerton, NJ passed away at home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Glenn was born in Trenton, NJ and was a summer resident of Tuckerton since 1984 until he moved here full time in 2001. Glenn retired in 2001 as a teacher/administrator in the physical education department for Hamilton Township Board of Education. He started the NJ swimming officials association, was the coach for many baseball, football and track teams and was a Coast Guard licensed captain. He was also a semi-pro baseball player. He enjoyed fishing, working on the bay, running a charter boat with his son, skiing, swimming, scuba diving, snorkeling and overall being on the water. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with family. Glenn was predeceased by his parents Howard Charles and Ruth Kohler and brother Howard George Kohler. He is survived by his loving wife Eleanor of 58 years, sons David Kohler and wife Allyson of Little Egg Harbor, NJ and Kenneth Kohler of Millstone, NJ, grandchildren David and Emma Kohler and Kenny and Keira Kohler, nephew Howard Kohler and niece Dawn Mullen. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday June 24, 2022 from 7-9pm with a service beginning at 8:45pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org or to Multple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.themmrf.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Memorial Gathering
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd, Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Jun
24
Service
8:45p.m.
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd, Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Maxwell Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maxwell Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Eleanor, We were so sorry to learn of Glenn's passing. Our love and prayers are with you and your family. I think of you every time I go down Bolton Road.
Harold & Elaine Damon
Work
March 31, 2022
I enjoyed so many good times with Glenn and Eleanor over many years (since 1979). As a colleague, he provided me with sage wisdom. It was an honor and an privilege to count Glenn as a friend and colleague. It is a huge loss for me.
Bill Paul
Friend
March 31, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Eleanor and her family. Glenn was a terrific educator. I always enjoyed his professionalism when I was a member of the Hamilton Board of Education. Glenn left an indelible impression on the students. May he Rest in Peace
Skip Cimino
March 31, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results