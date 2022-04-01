Kohler, Glenn, - 80, of Tuckerton, NJ passed away at home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Glenn was born in Trenton, NJ and was a summer resident of Tuckerton since 1984 until he moved here full time in 2001. Glenn retired in 2001 as a teacher/administrator in the physical education department for Hamilton Township Board of Education. He started the NJ swimming officials association, was the coach for many baseball, football and track teams and was a Coast Guard licensed captain. He was also a semi-pro baseball player. He enjoyed fishing, working on the bay, running a charter boat with his son, skiing, swimming, scuba diving, snorkeling and overall being on the water. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with family. Glenn was predeceased by his parents Howard Charles and Ruth Kohler and brother Howard George Kohler. He is survived by his loving wife Eleanor of 58 years, sons David Kohler and wife Allyson of Little Egg Harbor, NJ and Kenneth Kohler of Millstone, NJ, grandchildren David and Emma Kohler and Kenny and Keira Kohler, nephew Howard Kohler and niece Dawn Mullen. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday June 24, 2022 from 7-9pm with a service beginning at 8:45pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org
or to Multple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.themmrf.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 1, 2022.