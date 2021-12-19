We are deeply sorry to hear of the loss of Glenn. We only knew Glenn for 2 years, but like every one knows, he was a special spirit. He was a warm and friendly man who loved his wife and daughters. He appreciated life so much. He was a fighter. We wish we could have known him longer and to have even more special memories to share with him. We know the love he has given to his family and friends will help all of us at this most difficult time. Glenn will be greatly missed.

Margo and Ed English Friend December 20, 2021