Glenn A. Martins
Martins, Glenn A., - 68, of Bonita Springs, Florida Formerly of Northfield, NJ, passed away on December 11th, 2021, in Bonita Springs, FL, where he resided after retiring for over 30 years in his career as a psychologist/administrator and an advocate for children. Glenn graduated with his Masters from Fairleigh Dickinson University. After graduating, he moved to Atlantic County where he began his career as a school psychologist in Linwood, NJ and then moved on to Absecon, NJ. His passion for advocating for children did not end there. Glenn then started working in the Hamilton Township School district where he was the Director of Special Education, member of the Child Study Team, and head of Emergency Management. He touched the lives of many children and families. In between being an administrator, Glenn was also a professor at Stockton University. After retiring from the Hamilton Township School district, he was recruited to continue his advocacy for children at the Yale school. Glenn was passionate about cars, an avid enjoyer of all things music, loved fine dining and was a triathlete. He consistently trained to remain triathlon-ready, despite many medical challenges. His natural and charismatic style of public speaking was unparalleled, and for decades, earned him adoration as a mentor and role model to many. Known as a well-dressed gentleman, intellectual and articulate conversationalist, he was often found enjoying deep and meaningful conversations with people. He never forgot a face and people always remembered his. This is how he befriended so many. Glenn will forever be missed, and the impression he left on all who knew him will live on through all of the lives he has touched over the years. He is survived by his loving wife, Debi Martins, their daughters, Mindi (fiancé- Trevor Ermelin) and Jami Martins. Glenn is also survived by his sisters, Randee Stark and Tami Martins, as well as his brother-in-laws, Ronald Rosendorn and David Stark, nephew Bryan Stark, and his Grand-dog, Gus. Glenn fought a long, arduous battle with cancer with dignity and grace, and never gave up. He finally beat cancer and was in remission, only to lose the fight of his life to Covid-19. We ask donations to go to The Fund for the Abramson Cancer Center: https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MC&fund=60049
Dear Debi and family, We are so sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working with Glenn in Linwood. He was always kind and caring in his work. Nancy Eachus
Nancy Eachus
December 26, 2021
May the memories you have always bring you comfort, especially during this very difficult time. For love never fades. Sending love & prayers Love, The Sherby´s
Annette Sherby
Other
December 21, 2021
He was short I was tall. He drove a vette I stalled a vw diesel rabbit. He jumped me in the parking lot. He wore a suit with dapper shoes. I wore sneakers with no belted pants. Yet when we started together, We never departed from our mission. "Save Children no matter!!"
Paul kosten, ph.d.
December 20, 2021
So Sorry for your loss Debi. He was a special person.. Love to you and the family.
Betty Delcorio
December 20, 2021
We are deeply sorry to hear of the loss of Glenn. We only knew Glenn for 2 years, but like every one knows, he was a special spirit. He was a warm and friendly man who loved his wife and daughters. He appreciated life so much. He was a fighter. We wish we could have known him longer and to have even more special memories to share with him. We know the love he has given to his family and friends will help all of us at this most difficult time. Glenn will be greatly missed.
Margo and Ed English
Friend
December 20, 2021
Praying for all of you. I worked with Glenn in various schools through many years. He was always kind and helpful and a strong advocate for students and their families. I am grateful for his legacy.
Dr Vicki Scheetz
Work
December 19, 2021
We are sorry sorry to hear about Glenn´s death. Many years ago we had the pleasure of meeting him and he was always helpful and kind. Please accept our sincerest condolences.
Marilyn and Howard Levinsky
School
December 19, 2021
Glenn was a beautiful and kind man, a friend to all who knew him. He will be missed always.
Dr. Howard & Linda Karp
December 19, 2021
