Martins, Glenn A., - 68, of Bonita Springs, Florida Formerly of Northfield, NJ, passed away on December 11th, 2021, in Bonita Springs, FL, where he resided after retiring for over 30 years in his career as a psychologist/administrator and an advocate for children. Glenn graduated with his Masters from Fairleigh Dickinson University. After graduating, he moved to Atlantic County where he began his career as a school psychologist in Linwood, NJ and then moved on to Absecon, NJ. His passion for advocating for children did not end there. Glenn then started working in the Hamilton Township School district where he was the Director of Special Education, member of the Child Study Team, and head of Emergency Management. He touched the lives of many children and families. In between being an administrator, Glenn was also a professor at Stockton University. After retiring from the Hamilton Township School district, he was recruited to continue his advocacy for children at the Yale school. Glenn was passionate about cars, an avid enjoyer of all things music, loved fine dining and was a triathlete. He consistently trained to remain triathlon-ready, despite many medical challenges. His natural and charismatic style of public speaking was unparalleled, and for decades, earned him adoration as a mentor and role model to many. Known as a well-dressed gentleman, intellectual and articulate conversationalist, he was often found enjoying deep and meaningful conversations with people. He never forgot a face and people always remembered his. This is how he befriended so many. Glenn will forever be missed, and the impression he left on all who knew him will live on through all of the lives he has touched over the years. He is survived by his loving wife, Debi Martins, their daughters, Mindi (fiancé- Trevor Ermelin) and Jami Martins. Glenn is also survived by his sisters, Randee Stark and Tami Martins, as well as his brother-in-laws, Ronald Rosendorn and David Stark, nephew Bryan Stark, and his Grand-dog, Gus. Glenn fought a long, arduous battle with cancer with dignity and grace, and never gave up. He finally beat cancer and was in remission, only to lose the fight of his life to Covid-19. We ask donations to go to The Fund for the Abramson Cancer Center: https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MC&fund=60049
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2021.