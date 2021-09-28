Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenwood Lloyd "Gwood" Kidd
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ
Kidd, Glenwood Lloyd "GWood", - 69, of Atlantic City, was called home to eternal rest on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Born on March 23, 1952, to Georgeanna Kidd and Bernard Davis, he was a lifelong native. Glenwood attended Atlantic City Public Schools, graduating in 1971 from Atlantic City High School. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a Military Police Officer with the rank of Corporal; received the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter M16 Award and was honorably discharged. After his military service, he attended Atlantic Community College. Glenwood opened Bally's Park Place Casino and was a twenty-one year employee. His excellent work ethic, lead him to employment with the City of Atlantic City where he retired after seventeen years of service. A Connecting Link in the Atlantic City (NJ) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, Glenwood was an aficionado of Carlos Santana, his music and his teachings. An avid fan of tennis, basketball, football (Raiders), roller skating and ping-pong, he was known around the city for his ping-pong skills, unbeaten. Mr. Kidd is predeceased by Georgeanna Kidd, mother; Gerald Kidd, brother; and sisters Harriet Ann (Kidd) Davilla and Barbara Kidd. He was the beloved Husband for nearly 40 years of Lynda V. (nee Browne); loving and supportive Father to Emerson L. Kidd and Jared A. Kidd; doting POP-POP to Zhuri and Seyanni; special counsel to Erika Cors and Granddad to CheeChee. He also leaves to cherish his memory and goodwill a host of family and friends. His enduring legacy of love, light and peace will sustain us, always and forever. Visitation and a Service of Remembrance will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 1:00 PM, Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park, 201 N. New Hampshire Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco, NJ, where condolences may be left at www.covingtonfh.com. CDC protocols will be followed. The Family appreciates the prayers, thoughts and kind gestures of support expressed during this difficult time.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Oscar E. McClinton Waterfront Park
201 N. New Hampshire Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Covington Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covington Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
26 Entries
Dear Lynda and Sons, I hope that time you had together will give you memories to draw from forever. So Sorry for Your Loss. Sincerely, Carolyn Davis
Carolyn Davis
October 1, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Kidd family for the loss of a classmate and alumnus class of 1971, with deep appreciation for his service to our country and love and prayers.
Colleen Hansberry Banasz
October 1, 2021
Lynda, I pray that God continue to sustain and comfort you and your family. To know Glenwood was to love him. May you find joy in all your memories.
Jodi Burroughs
October 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Kidd family for childhood classmate and alumni Class1971. Your beloved, dear husband, father, uncle and friend is resting peacefully. My regards and prayers are with you at this time.
Diane Parker
School
October 1, 2021
Lynda and Family; My thoughts and prayers are with you. Praying your strength and comfort during this time.
Kim Spencer-Hudgins
September 30, 2021
To Linda and family Iam so sorry for your loss. My cousin Glenwood Kidd had a smile that would brighten up the room. I will always remember Glenwood with his beautiful personality. Glenwood will be sadly missed by his family and friends. RIP Glenwood until again
Valarie R Fundenberg
Family
September 30, 2021
Lynda, Emerson, Jared We are deeply sorry for the passing of your husband and father and our longtime friend. We are always a phone call and short drive away as we have always been since college days. Your family has always been special to us and we share every pain, triumph, joy and victory with you. Glenwood is gone but will never be forgotten and that's a fact. We love you guys!
The Huttons
September 30, 2021
A long time friend, which we had many conversations from soup to nuts, where ever, & when ever we met Up, from pick up his grand child, form the day care, across from my home, 710 or @ Musa store, or a social gathering. He is miss, knowing Glenwood is @ rest, among the many that are, @ Peace in Heaven, knowing We All will meet Up again !!! Linda & Children & Family, if there anything I can do you, I only a phone call away & around the corner. "God, Bless, For Joy Will Come In Morning !!!"
Wesley Hawkins Jr
September 29, 2021
My heart hurts. You and yours are in my thoughts and prayers. Stay strong; trust in the Lord with all your heart....
Louise Gorham-Neblett
September 29, 2021
To Lynda and family you have my deepest sympathy in the passing of Glenwood. What a great person he was. I enjoyed our many years of working together at Bally´s and out lasting friendship. Job well done my friend. Rest in Paradise
Lynn Carrington & Family
Friend
September 29, 2021
Lynda, my heart hurts for you. I am hear for you. Lov ya
Kim C Wallace
Other
September 29, 2021
Condolences to the Lynda, Emerson, Jared and the Kidd family. I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Glenwood. He was a very nice and pleasant person., and always had a smile. I will miss my old neighbor.
Billie J Moore
Friend
September 29, 2021
Sending my Condolence to the Family and praying for you also God shall wipe all tears away be bless .
Aaron Johnson
Friend
September 28, 2021
My AC friend and brother!
Neil Hutton
September 28, 2021
I met GWood at sea wall, he want to learn how to use a fishing rod, then I met Gwood at 600 nobe, where was a porter, he ask was in the military, I said yes 21 yrs, as tank commander in Desert Storm, he you was a what tank commander, after we hit off, when come to work in the morning, he told he you only one up in the building, a said yes up every morning, I really going miss gwood, my condolence to the family
Timmy tdog Robinson
Other
September 28, 2021
Dear Linda, Emerson & Jared, My heart & sincere condolences are sent to you. May the love & fond memories you shared sustain you during the days ahead.
Rosalind Norrell-Nance
Friend
September 28, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
John E Paxton
Friend
September 28, 2021
May God wrap his arms around you and hold you close during your time of mourning.
Ronald and Sheila Branch
September 28, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences to you and family during this time.
Sharon Ofori
Family
September 28, 2021
Dear Linda, God bless you and keep you during this difficult time, praying for you and your family
Stephanie C. Gilchrist
Other
September 28, 2021
My condolences to my cousins emo and Jared your dad was one of a kind he would go out of his way to do for others. Love y'all
Kay Kay
September 28, 2021
To the Family of Glenwood: My sincere condolences for the loss of your Husband & Father. Glenwood and I were childhood friends. He leaves behind fond memories of our friendship growing up. May your soul Rest In Peace, my friend.
Dave Snyder
Friend
September 28, 2021
To Linda & Family, You Know that He was a Special Brother. He Always had a Smile & a Kind Word for U when he Greeted You. It was Always a Great Time with Him. Love,Peace & Blessing too the Family...
William ( Buttons ) Nelson Jr.
Friend
September 28, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to your family
Teen family
Friend
September 28, 2021
The love you two shared is enduring forever. Find peace in his legacy of love for you and the boys. Our sincerest condolences to you all. We love you and continue to wrap you in prayer. My dear friend.
Dorothy Bullock-Fernandes
September 28, 2021
I am truly saddened to learn of Glenwood´s passing.
Joyce Nelson
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 26 of 26 results