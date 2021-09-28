A long time friend, which we had many conversations from soup to nuts, where ever, & when ever we met Up, from pick up his grand child, form the day care, across from my home, 710 or @ Musa store, or a social gathering. He is miss, knowing Glenwood is @ rest, among the many that are, @ Peace in Heaven, knowing We All will meet Up again !!! Linda & Children & Family, if there anything I can do you, I only a phone call away & around the corner. "God, Bless, For Joy Will Come In Morning !!!"

Wesley Hawkins Jr September 29, 2021