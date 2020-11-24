Sorrell, Gloria N., - 82, of Atlantic City, NJ died of natural causes on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born May 24, 1938, in Fort Pierce, FL to Naomi (nee Smith) and David Henry McDonald. When Gloria was four, she and her family moved to Atlantic City which became her home for the rest of her life. Gloria graduated from Atlantic City High School and pursued her career in city government until her retirement. She was an active member of Jethro Presbyterian Church, the Golden Circle, and AARP. Gloria is survived by: daughter, Bret, of Atlantic City; son, Gregory, and daughter-in-law, Regina of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, Alexis, and her husband, Richard Totten, Nicole Lindsay, Justin, and Taylor Sorrell; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Sean Totten; sister, Helen, and her husband, Christopher Hopson, Jr; cousins Brenda Pressley, Christine Williams, Margaree Byrd, and Margaret Williams; nephew and nieces, Leslie and Christopher Hopson III, and Robin Ransom; and her friends, particularly, William Kee and Sandra Jackson. She is predeceased by: her brother, Raymond Ransom, by 4 months. A visitation will be 10AM-11AM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Jethro Memorial Presbyterian Church, 423 North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City. Interment in the family plot in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 24, 2020.