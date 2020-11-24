Menu
Gloria N. Sorrell
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Sorrell, Gloria N., - 82, of Atlantic City, NJ died of natural causes on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born May 24, 1938, in Fort Pierce, FL to Naomi (nee Smith) and David Henry McDonald. When Gloria was four, she and her family moved to Atlantic City which became her home for the rest of her life. Gloria graduated from Atlantic City High School and pursued her career in city government until her retirement. She was an active member of Jethro Presbyterian Church, the Golden Circle, and AARP. Gloria is survived by: daughter, Bret, of Atlantic City; son, Gregory, and daughter-in-law, Regina of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, Alexis, and her husband, Richard Totten, Nicole Lindsay, Justin, and Taylor Sorrell; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Sean Totten; sister, Helen, and her husband, Christopher Hopson, Jr; cousins Brenda Pressley, Christine Williams, Margaree Byrd, and Margaret Williams; nephew and nieces, Leslie and Christopher Hopson III, and Robin Ransom; and her friends, particularly, William Kee and Sandra Jackson. She is predeceased by: her brother, Raymond Ransom, by 4 months. A visitation will be 10AM-11AM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Jethro Memorial Presbyterian Church, 423 North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City. Interment in the family plot in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Jethro Memorial Presbyterian Church
423 North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 21, 2020
With heartfelt sympathy to the Sorrell Family, I know Gloria will be dearly missed but the memories you shared will remain forever in your hearts. May you find comfort during your time of need. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
November 21, 2020