Price, Gloria, - 77, of Galloway, Gloria Price (Leonardo), went to be with the Lord on March 29th, 2022, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her friends and family. Gloria was born on September 22nd, 1944, in the Venice Park section of Atlantic City to the late Francis (Bud), and Betty Leonardo. As a child, Gloria attended St Nicholas School and went on to graduate from Holy Spirit High School, where she later worked in the cafeteria for 15 years and made many lifelong friends. Gloria married Russell (her Cowboy) Price, in November of '66. They were lifelong companions, and were blessed with three children, Russell, Dennis and Beth. She retired from Atlantic Cape Community College, and enjoyed her retirement traveling, spending time with her family, frequenting the Absecon VFW and never missed seeing the Mott's Creek Pickers play her favorite songs. Gloria is survived by her husband, Russell C Price; her brothers, Michael Leonardo (Judy), and Vincent Leonardo (Debbie); her children, Russell Price (Denise), Dennis Price, and Beth Mosher (Gordon); her grandchildren, Ashley Mosher (Tom), Gordon Mosher, Brittney Storino (Ernie), and Kelsey Price; her great-grandchildren, Christopher, Liam, and Stamatis.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 4, 2022.