Winkler, Gloria Jeanne (nee Conover), - 79, of Orange City, FL formally of Pomona Gloria passed away on September 21, 2021. Preceded in death by husband Frank Winkler, Sr Son Gerald Swain and Grandson Christopher Taunton. Survived by Sons William Mousley of Florida and Philip (Darla) Hand of Absecon, NJ Daughters Theresa Wallace of Goshen, NY, Sharon Swain of Galloway, Brenda (Joe) Cusac of Tioga, ND and Many Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren, Sisters Hilda Cetin of Galloway and Eleanor Wilson of Supply, NC. She was a seamstress most of her life. Also worked at Absecon Mills & Absegami High School in the kitchen before retiring in 2003. Moved to Florida to enjoy retirement. There will be no services due to her wishes.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2021.