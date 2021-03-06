Adams, Gordon Emerson, Sr., - 75, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully around his loved ones on March 2, 2021. Gordon was proudly born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ. He grew up in the Atlantic City Public School system. After graduating from Atlantic City High School, Gordon joined the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1969. He met his wife, Josephine, while working as a manager at Tropicana Hotel & Casino. Gordon was a lifelong social worker both on and off the clock for many. He worked for the City of Atlantic City Detox, John Brooks Recovery Center and Atlanticare. He constantly emphasized to his family the importance of education and applying yourself in all that you do. He attained his BS degree in Social Work at the age of 52 from Stockton University. Gordon was a great father. His life lessons and strength live on in all of us. Gordon is survived by: his beloved wife, Josephine Adams; his sister, Rosemary A. Griffin; his children, Dawn Adams, Lory Coursey, Lili Thomas, Gordon Adams Jr., Jayson Adams (Diana Adams), Venessa Hunter (Jeff Hunter Jr.), Veronica Adams; 2 nephews; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and other close relatives and friends. Interment with Military Honors will be 2PM, Monday, March 8, 2021, Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Route 50, Estell Manor. Arrangement entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 6, 2021.