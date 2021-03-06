Menu
Gordon Emerson Adams Sr.
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Adams, Gordon Emerson, Sr., - 75, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully around his loved ones on March 2, 2021. Gordon was proudly born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ. He grew up in the Atlantic City Public School system. After graduating from Atlantic City High School, Gordon joined the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1969. He met his wife, Josephine, while working as a manager at Tropicana Hotel & Casino. Gordon was a lifelong social worker both on and off the clock for many. He worked for the City of Atlantic City Detox, John Brooks Recovery Center and Atlanticare. He constantly emphasized to his family the importance of education and applying yourself in all that you do. He attained his BS degree in Social Work at the age of 52 from Stockton University. Gordon was a great father. His life lessons and strength live on in all of us. Gordon is survived by: his beloved wife, Josephine Adams; his sister, Rosemary A. Griffin; his children, Dawn Adams, Lory Coursey, Lili Thomas, Gordon Adams Jr., Jayson Adams (Diana Adams), Venessa Hunter (Jeff Hunter Jr.), Veronica Adams; 2 nephews; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and other close relatives and friends. Interment with Military Honors will be 2PM, Monday, March 8, 2021, Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Route 50, Estell Manor. Arrangement entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
With great sadness we at Chicken Bone Beach (CBBHFI) wish to send our condolences to Josephine and her family, so sorry to hear of Gordon´s death - may he Rest In Peace
Henrietta Wallace Shelton
March 16, 2021
My Condolences and prayers are with you Mrs. Adams. I'm so sorry to hear of your loss.
Pamela Alleyne
March 16, 2021
My friend, a wise man, loving father and husband a treasure of knowledge locked forever I was blessed to obtain and share the treasures he shared with me, where ever eternity will be spent let him be at peace. Miss you Gordon.
Roland Williams
March 12, 2021
My sincerest condolences to Jo, Vanessa, Veronica and the rest of your family.
Christina D Sneyd
March 7, 2021
My condolences and deepest sympathies go out to Ms Rosemary ,Dawn, & Lory
Tracy L Marshall
March 6, 2021
