Ludwig, Gordon Maxwell, - 80, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully at home on April 8th, 2022. Born on December 1, 1941 in Detroit MI, he lived in Turnersville NJ until moving to Somers Point, a graduate of Lincoln High School in Philadelphia PA and a Land Surveyor for over 50 years. He worked for numerous firms throughout his career until starting his own business as Point to Point Surveying Company for nearly 30 years until retiring in 2021. He was a combat veteran of the Korean War, volunteering to serve in the First Cavalry Division of the U.S. Army and enjoyed spending time at VFW Post #2189 in Somers Point as he was a lifetime member. A loving father, husband and patriot, he is survived by his wife Angela Ludwig (Vola), daughter Cindy Ludwig, son Keith Ludwig, Step-daughter Kelly Keller (Fred Xenidis) and grandson Maxwell Ludwig. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents Heinz and Lois Ludwig and brother Paul Ludwig. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Atlantic County Humane Society. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 16th from 10:30am-12pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. Interment with military honors will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 12, 2022.