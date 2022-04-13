Passed away at his home with family by his side. Born in Atlantic City and raised in Pleasantville, NJ. He was predeceased by parents Gordon L. Ricketts Sr. and Elsie Ricketts, brother Steven C. Ricketts Sr. (Robin), nephews Steven Ricketts Jr., and granddaughter Katelynn Joy Bartholomew. He is survived by his life partner Thelma Boswell, brother Donald L. Ricketts (Donna), sons Derric Bartholomew (Joy), Frank Bartholomew, Brandon Parker (Dana), Dakota Ricketts, and daughter Rikki-Lee Ricketts and 10 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Gordon worked as a security manager at The Storage Inn. Gordon was a heavy equipment operator with the local 825, he graduated from Pleasantville H.S in 1977, He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gun range, and talking on ham + CB radio. He loved football, the 49ers. His biggest passion was his motorcycles. He had an infectious personality, quick wit, and all around joker. Everyone loved him and his humor. Gordon was an Army vet and loved his county. In lieu of flowers, sympathy cards can be mailed to Thelma Boswell, 2527 Fire Rd. Apt 1, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.

Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2022.