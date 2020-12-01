Zemaitatis, Grace (nee Castagna), - 89, of Egg Harbor Twp., previously from Longport and Philadelphia, passed away at her home on Thanksgiving evening, November 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Grace was an avid traveler and saw the world on the arm of her beloved husband. She was an accomplished poker player who enjoyed visiting the casinos in Atlantic City. Grace was a strong, outgoing, and refined woman, a dedicated and supportive mother and friend. She was the matriarch of her family and will be forever loved and deeply missed. Grace is survived by her loving children, Debbie (Dennis), Darcel, Darryl, and stepdaughter Sharon. 8 grandchildren, Michael Z., Steven, Michael J., Tyler, Devon, Daniel, Kyle, and Douglas, and 1 great-grandchild. Preceded in death by her sainted and cherished mother, Anna, and her devoted and loving husband, Ray, Grace leaves behind many dear family members and friends that meant so much to her and enhanced her life. Donations can be made in Grace's memory to Humane Society of Atlantic City or Holy Redeemer Hospice. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Thursday, December 3rd at the mausoleum of Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ. Arrangements by George H. Wimberg, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 1, 2020.