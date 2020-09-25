Boyd, Grecon, - 56, of Whitesboro, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, after a brief illness. Born on April 19, 1964, in Cape May Court House, NJ to the late Mr. Grover Boyd and Mrs. Edith Boyd, Grecon was educated in the Middle Township Public School System and graduated from Middle Township High School in 1982. "Recon", as he was affectionately called by close family, had previously been employed with the Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital in CMCH, The Tropicana Casino, the Landscaping Industry and he also held various other jobs throughout his life. Grecon had a deep LOVE of music; and will be remembered for being the personal DJ for the famous "Basement Parties" at the Boyd house on Bayview Road. Although Grecon had an introverted personality he still made an impact on all who knew and loved him. Grecon leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Deaconess Edith Boyd of Whitesboro; his four Brothers, Grover Lee Boyd of Edgewood, Anthony "Nick" Boyd and his wife Diane of Whitesboro, Greg Boyd of Georgia, and Stephen Boyd Sr. and his wife Virginia of Millville; his four Sisters, Cottie A. Allen of Orangeburg, South Carolina, Deborah Hamlet and her husband Andre of Atlantic City, Sherrina Boyd-Holland of Whitesboro and Verna Boyd-Peak and her husband Jake of Atlantic City; two special nephews, Tywun Boyd and Jah Jah Allen; and a host of aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, Main Street, and Route 9, Whitesboro. Funeral service will be private for the family. Masks will be required. Interment will be in Mount Olive Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com