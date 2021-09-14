Eastburn, Gregory J., Jr., - 45, After a 7-year battle with cancer, Gregory Jon Eastburn Jr. passed away at home on Saturday, September 11, 2021; embraced in the love of his family. Greg was a warrior who fought to spend as much time as he could with his wife Amy and his sons Wesley (11) and Grady (9). He filled his life with love, family, and laughs. This positive outlook along with the wisdom of his doctors at Fox Chase Cancer Center enabled Greg to live a life worth fighting for and fight he did. Greg developed a love for fishing at a young age and over the years shared his skills and knowledge with others, crafting long lasting relationships. He worked on several L.B.I. party boats before he found his home on Super Chic Charters. He was the 2nd Captain, 1st Mate, and beloved friend of Captain Theodore "Teddy" White. Greg was a family man who loved spending time crabbing, boating, camping, having family game nights, and quietly whispering sarcastic one liners. He laughed and loved hard; his sly smile and blue eyes could light up any room. He is survived by his loving wife Amy, two sons Wesley & Grady, his parents Dale & Gregory Eastburn Sr, his brother Eric Eastburn, his wife Nikoletta, and his nephew Eric Jr. He also leaves behind his loving extended family which includes many aunts, uncles, and cousins, his nieces Emily, Natalie, and Caitlin Bull, and his in-laws, Ed & Kathie Sink, Kim Sand, Jennie & Joseph Bull, and Marc & Throy Sink. The list of friends and family that he leaves behind could go on for pages because Greg lived a life full of love and shared that without regret with his beloved friends and family. He will be forever missed, never forgotten, and always held close in their hearts. Gathering will be Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 7-9 PM, and Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 9-11 AM, with a service at 11 AM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the boys 529 college savings accounts at: Grady https://accounts.franklintempleton.com/college/1AVxX
Wesley https://accounts.franklintempleton.com/college/2oTbX
The family also asks that you write down a memory you share with Greg or something you'd like the boys to know about him. The letters and stories will be compiled into a book. You can place your note in the basket at Wood Funeral Home or mail to Amy Eastburn c/o Tuckerton Masonic Lodge #4 PO Box 455, Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 14, 2021.