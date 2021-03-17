Essl, Gretchen A., - 73, of Galloway, passed away on March 14, 2021 peacefully in her sleep at home after a courageous and valiant battle of Parkinson's Disease. Born and raised in Atlantic City, she is pre-deceased by her parents, Herbert and Alice Monroe and her sister, Linda Leah. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John Essl; her son, Michael Porreca, his fiancé, Cindy West, and her daughter, Audrey; her brothers, Herbert Monroe, James Monroe, and Jeffery Monroe (Barbara); her brothers-in-law, Bob Essl (Sharon), Michael Essl (Donna), and Fred Essl (Peggy); and her nieces and nephews, Linda Leah Ross, Ariel, Caitlyn, Haley, Christina, Nicholas, Brian Leah, Eric Leah, Zachary Monroe (Rebekah), Patti Essl Bowdler (Jeffrey), Jennifer Essl, Bob Essl (Mary Anne & Seamus). She met the love of her life, John, at the Continental in Atlantic City, and they were married within a year. Gretchen was apt to tell her funny stories of John, who always kept her laughing, and how proud she was of him as a father and husband. They enjoyed many excursions to Disney World, and cruising on the Caribbean. Their love of sunshine, warm breezes and palm trees led them to purchase a home in Fort Myers. Her greatest gift and joy of her life was her son, Michael, who gave her infinite reasons to be the proudest Mom. If she wasn't in the kitchen making a sinful dessert for them to share, Gretchen could be found in the many stands and sideline proudly cheering on Michael at his various sporting events that John was often coaching. Her joy could be seen in her eyes and smile every time she spoke of him. Gretchen spent 20 years working in Atlantic City for the Taj Mahal and Tropicana Casino's as an Administrative Assistant and had an integral role in the building of both. She continued her career in both as an Executive Assistant where she was recognized and valued for her professionalism. During this time, her love of classic literature inspired her to achieve Bachelors' degree in Literature from Stockton University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude, and eventually assumed a position for the Absecon Public Schools in the Child Study Team office. Gretchen was an avid gardener and was extremely proud of all she planted. It gave her much joy to share a beautiful bouquet for friends and family. She was also an artist who enjoyed oil painting, ceramics, and sweatshirt designing. An ardent reader, Gretchen was always ready for a good game of scrabble. She also loved the companionship of her many beloved fur babies. Gretchen loved to dance! And her Zumba class, and friends, were one of her greatest inspirations to help her dance her way through the disease. Family and friends may join us for the visitation which will be held on Friday, March 19th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. The service will be held on Saturday, March 20th at 10:00 AM at Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 S. 6th Ave, Galloway, NJ. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In remembrance of, Gretchen's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation. https://www.michaeljfox.org/donateService
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 17, 2021.