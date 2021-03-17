Menu
Gretchen A. Essl
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Essl, Gretchen A., - 73, of Galloway, passed away on March 14, 2021 peacefully in her sleep at home after a courageous and valiant battle of Parkinson's Disease. Born and raised in Atlantic City, she is pre-deceased by her parents, Herbert and Alice Monroe and her sister, Linda Leah. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John Essl; her son, Michael Porreca, his fiancé, Cindy West, and her daughter, Audrey; her brothers, Herbert Monroe, James Monroe, and Jeffery Monroe (Barbara); her brothers-in-law, Bob Essl (Sharon), Michael Essl (Donna), and Fred Essl (Peggy); and her nieces and nephews, Linda Leah Ross, Ariel, Caitlyn, Haley, Christina, Nicholas, Brian Leah, Eric Leah, Zachary Monroe (Rebekah), Patti Essl Bowdler (Jeffrey), Jennifer Essl, Bob Essl (Mary Anne & Seamus). She met the love of her life, John, at the Continental in Atlantic City, and they were married within a year. Gretchen was apt to tell her funny stories of John, who always kept her laughing, and how proud she was of him as a father and husband. They enjoyed many excursions to Disney World, and cruising on the Caribbean. Their love of sunshine, warm breezes and palm trees led them to purchase a home in Fort Myers. Her greatest gift and joy of her life was her son, Michael, who gave her infinite reasons to be the proudest Mom. If she wasn't in the kitchen making a sinful dessert for them to share, Gretchen could be found in the many stands and sideline proudly cheering on Michael at his various sporting events that John was often coaching. Her joy could be seen in her eyes and smile every time she spoke of him. Gretchen spent 20 years working in Atlantic City for the Taj Mahal and Tropicana Casino's as an Administrative Assistant and had an integral role in the building of both. She continued her career in both as an Executive Assistant where she was recognized and valued for her professionalism. During this time, her love of classic literature inspired her to achieve Bachelors' degree in Literature from Stockton University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude, and eventually assumed a position for the Absecon Public Schools in the Child Study Team office. Gretchen was an avid gardener and was extremely proud of all she planted. It gave her much joy to share a beautiful bouquet for friends and family. She was also an artist who enjoyed oil painting, ceramics, and sweatshirt designing. An ardent reader, Gretchen was always ready for a good game of scrabble. She also loved the companionship of her many beloved fur babies. Gretchen loved to dance! And her Zumba class, and friends, were one of her greatest inspirations to help her dance her way through the disease. Family and friends may join us for the visitation which will be held on Friday, March 19th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. The service will be held on Saturday, March 20th at 10:00 AM at Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 S. 6th Ave, Galloway, NJ. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In remembrance of, Gretchen's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Mar
20
Service
10:00a.m.
Beacon Evangelical Free Church
420 S, Galloway, NJ
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just found out about Gretchen's death. I send my sincerest condolences to her family. Gretchen was my student, and I will never forget her intelligence and her wit. She became my friend, and so I remember her kindness and her generosity. I will remember Gretchen with love.
G T Lenard
March 29, 2021
Sincere condolences to John, Michael and the family. Gretchen was a beacon of light to many and we will remember her fondly.
David and Tammy Eary
March 28, 2021
Very sweet lady. My sincere condolences to all family and friends.
Hank O'Brien
March 21, 2021
Hi John. Sorry I can´t be there But I´ll see you soon... Close Cousins, remember Melrose Ave. and Mom and aunt Shorty and Brigantine beach. Gretchen would have loved these things. Love you
Ruthie Smallwood
March 19, 2021
So many wonderful memories, The dances, cutting classes in Highschool,the laughs and the drama of being teenagers. You will be missed,my friend. My sincere condolences to all of your family.
Vikki Lang Cirigliano
March 19, 2021
John and family so sorry for your loss.Gretchen always had a smile in spite of her health problems.John you always took good care of her.A wonderful example
Jeff & Marilyn Galupo
March 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of Gretchens passing. We have so many fond memories, God bless John and Michael.
Dan and Rosemarie Walters
March 19, 2021
I will always remember Gretchen's bright smile. She was a good friend.
Sharon Brown Cullingford
March 18, 2021
James (Jimbo) Monroe
March 17, 2021
To John & Extended Family: So sorry for your loss! My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Sincerely Denny Brown
Denny Brown
March 17, 2021
My friend and sorority sister. Every weekend another dance and had to problem to hitchhiking if we had no other way to get to the music. Laughing with her was constant. Enjoy your journey, you beautiful soul.
Nancie Bakley
March 17, 2021
I will always remember Gretchen as a soft spoken lady who always said the most endearing things that made your day. She was totally unselfish and smiling regardless of how she was feeling. So sad to watch her struggle but never gave up. She was truly a lady at every minute of her life.
Tina Stonerod
March 17, 2021
Condolences for your loss John and family.
Louis Jiampetti
March 17, 2021
Gretchen was a gentle soul and loved by all. Sending love to her family.
Marie Jerdan
March 17, 2021
