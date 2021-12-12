My first year out of college , I went to Rome , Italy and within the first month I met Tony who introduced me to Guido, Sabino and Cheecho to name a few young handsome Italian men. They all became my brothers, protectors and friends forever. I ended up cashing in my ticket and staying for a year. As all good young Southern Ladies (known for their hospitality) I invited my Italian brothers to come visit me in America. The following year Guido and Sabino took me up on that offer which was a bit of a surprise. Within weeks they were working for my brother, Jay and his brother in law Michael. Eventually Guido and Sabino moved on to more creative and rewarding things . But those first years we all had together at such a young age are filled with memories of love, fun and innocence that will forever live in my heart and all my friends that Guido met and charmed. As he moved on in life he always stayed in touch. He would look me up when here in Los Angeles.

When certain family events took place he was there as he was when we said good bye to my brother in 1999. Guido, may you rest and peace and rest knowing what your sweet friendship meant to me and so many others.

Jane Dawson Friend December 30, 2021