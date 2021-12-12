Cassetta, Guido, - 78, of Brigantine, NJ passed from this life on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Born in Rome, Italy, he moved to the U.S. in his late teens, making his life in Washington, DC. As an international photojournalist and later producer/director, Guido travelled extensively in the Americas, Asia, Australia, and Europe. A proud member of the White House News Photographers Association, his work appeared in major dailies, such as La Repubblica, The New York Times, Die Welt, Asahi, Newsweek, and his own publication of a photographic tribute to Cuba. From print to motion, he produced and/or directed numerous ad campaigns for clients such as BMW, Ikea, Oroblù, and the breakout spot for Yugo broadcast during the Super Bowl, receiving the Addy, Emmy, Telly, Key Award, and Fininvest Award for his work. A pioneer in 3D and VR applications, he consulted with National Defense University as a technology specialist. Guido will be sorely missed and his smile fondly remembered by friends and colleagues the world over, most deeply by his wife Patricia Violante-Cassetta. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Boulevard, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160, to benefit Parkinson's disease research led by Dr. Russ Swerdlow, indicating donations are for the Guido Cassetta memorial, or to the charity of your choice
