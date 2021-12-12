Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Guido Cassetta
FUNERAL HOME
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave
Brigantine, NJ
Cassetta, Guido, - 78, of Brigantine, NJ passed from this life on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Born in Rome, Italy, he moved to the U.S. in his late teens, making his life in Washington, DC. As an international photojournalist and later producer/director, Guido travelled extensively in the Americas, Asia, Australia, and Europe. A proud member of the White House News Photographers Association, his work appeared in major dailies, such as La Repubblica, The New York Times, Die Welt, Asahi, Newsweek, and his own publication of a photographic tribute to Cuba. From print to motion, he produced and/or directed numerous ad campaigns for clients such as BMW, Ikea, Oroblù, and the breakout spot for Yugo broadcast during the Super Bowl, receiving the Addy, Emmy, Telly, Key Award, and Fininvest Award for his work. A pioneer in 3D and VR applications, he consulted with National Defense University as a technology specialist. Guido will be sorely missed and his smile fondly remembered by friends and colleagues the world over, most deeply by his wife Patricia Violante-Cassetta. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Boulevard, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160, to benefit Parkinson's disease research led by Dr. Russ Swerdlow, indicating donations are for the Guido Cassetta memorial, or to the charity of your choice. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Guido, please visit www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Keates & Plum Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
My first year out of college , I went to Rome , Italy and within the first month I met Tony who introduced me to Guido, Sabino and Cheecho to name a few young handsome Italian men. They all became my brothers, protectors and friends forever. I ended up cashing in my ticket and staying for a year. As all good young Southern Ladies (known for their hospitality) I invited my Italian brothers to come visit me in America. The following year Guido and Sabino took me up on that offer which was a bit of a surprise. Within weeks they were working for my brother, Jay and his brother in law Michael. Eventually Guido and Sabino moved on to more creative and rewarding things . But those first years we all had together at such a young age are filled with memories of love, fun and innocence that will forever live in my heart and all my friends that Guido met and charmed. As he moved on in life he always stayed in touch. He would look me up when here in Los Angeles.
When certain family events took place he was there as he was when we said good bye to my brother in 1999. Guido, may you rest and peace and rest knowing what your sweet friendship meant to me and so many others.
Jane Dawson
Friend
December 30, 2021
Beatriz and Russell Swerdlow
December 19, 2021
Il tuo ricordo rimarrà sempre nei nostri cuori, accompagnandoti in questo ultimo viaggio.
Tu e Giovanni ora sarete sempre insieme.

Famiglia Cassetta
Alessandro Cassetta
Family
December 17, 2021
When I introduce Pat and Guido to each other I was sure they would like each other. And they did. But life is never easy and it presented them with some problems. And now this. Patrizia, know that you are always in my thoughts.
Cristiana Valentini Katsu
Friend
December 15, 2021
Dear Patrizia, Praying that the years of wonderful memories you and Guido created help carry you through the difficult days ahead. Prayers and love, Chrissy Lauletta
CHRISTELL LAULETTA
Friend
December 15, 2021
Pat so sorry for you loss. I know it's been a long a difficult road. My prayers are with you.
Kathy Herndon
Friend
December 15, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Guido, a good man, our hearts are with you Patrizia in this difficult time, may he Rest In Peace
Zina &Massimo Marotti
Friend
December 15, 2021
Pat, Very fond memories of Guido when you lived in DC. I attended your wedding. Still missing you both. Sending prayers and ❤ Donna M
Donna Meyer
Family Friend
December 14, 2021
Steve and I send our condolences. May Guido's memory always be a blessing and bring you peace in the days and months to come.
Jan and Steve Sarratore
Friend
December 14, 2021
My profound condolence to Patricia. I find it hard to express the loss I feel, and will always treasure the memories of the times I spent with Guido. His warmth, enthusiasm and love of life were infectious.
Charles F. Miller
Friend
December 13, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Romeo Barone
Family
December 13, 2021
My brother, my friend, I miss you so much already. I piece of me has been taking from me but I know you are in a better place now. You were always ahead of the time of everything. It was a pleasure getting to know you and privilege to learn from you. I enjoyed every moment learning and just being around you my brother. You are truly missed. Until we meet again.. Rest In Peace.
Sevor Klu
Brother
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results