Monhollen, Guy C, - 50, of Mays Landing, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Cooper Hospital from a severe Covid infection. Guy, a software engineer, worked at Schindler Elevator Corporation as a Technical Project Manager. He was valued for his expertise and wealth of knowledge from his days with the FAA and NASA. Guy enjoyed many outdoor hobbies including fishing, hunting, boating, scuba diving and skiing. When traveling, which he did often for work, he always researched the area and made sure to see everything there was to see. As much as Guy enjoyed his travel experiences, he also loved being home with his family, his dog Rocky, and working on and designing one of his many projects. He was loved by his wife of 26 years Nicole (Diaz), his children Abigail, Spencer and Heidi, his mother Gail Cooke, sister Lisa Goldsberry (Larry), brother Randy Monhollen and his twin sister Gwen Monhollen. A memorial service will be held at Fresh Start Church 1049 Ocean Heights Avenue Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 on Saturday, June 26, 2021 . A visitation from10:00 AM until 11:00 AM followed by service at 11:00 am. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, cards with love gifts for his children can be mailed to the Monhollen Family c/o Fresh Start Church, 1049 Ocean Heights Ave, EHT, NJ 08234. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 21, 2021.