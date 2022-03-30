Menu
H. Robert Switzer Jr.
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
Switzer, H. Robert, Jr., - passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on March 27, 2022. He was born on September 16, 1949 in Camden and lived for many years in Egg Harbor Township. Rob graduated from Duke University and Temple Law School. He worked as a Municipal Court Judge in Egg Harbor Twp., Hamilton Twp., and other Atlantic County towns for 37 1/2 years before he retired in 2016. In honor of his dedication to the law, The Egg Harbor Township Court Room has been named after Rob. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda Ann Lacovara, his children, Erika Vazquez (Michael), Joseph Switzer, and Dean Switzer (Pamela) and his three loving grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Debra Schlesinger (Howard), and brother Scott (Melinda), a loving circle of family and friends, and of course his fur baby, MarKay. Rob was preceded in death by his parents Harry Robert Switzer and Margaret Moffett. The viewing will be held from 1pm-4pm Thursday, March 31 at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood. Mass will be 11am Friday, April 1, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Linwood following visitation at 10am. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in remembrance of H. Robert Switzer Jr. Full obituary and condolences at ghwimberg.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Apr
1
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Linwood, NJ
Apr
1
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Linwood, NJ
