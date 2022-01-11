Barb and Anth, Our condolences on the passing of your Dad. I don't know what else to say. I have so many fine memories of Mr. Cannon and Arnold, too. They would argue like cats and dogs on the job, then it would be over just like that. Of course, all the many stories my Pop would tell from back in the day. Some of them true classics. I thought about him often. Rest In Peace Mr. Cannon, you are a Real Cape May Legend. Fondly, Jeff and Family.

Jeff Friend January 11, 2022