Cannone, Harold, - 91, born in Cape May where he was a lifelong resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Harold is predeceased by his wife, Virginia; his brothers, Cleto Cannone, Fulvio "Fliver" Cannone, Robert Cannone and twin, Arnold; Rita Trolli whom he loved as his own daughter and his nephew, Philip. Harold is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his daughter, Barbara Wilson; son, Anthony Cannone; grandchildren, Mike (and Destiny) Wilson, Alexandra (and Dan) Street and Jason Reagan; great-grandchildren, Lily, Maeve, Becks, Gwen and Aida; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are being held privately. Memorial contributions are suggested to Cape May VFW - Post 386, 419 Congress St., Cape May, NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 11, 2022.