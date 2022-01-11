Menu
Harold Cannone
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ
Cannone, Harold, - 91, born in Cape May where he was a lifelong resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Harold is predeceased by his wife, Virginia; his brothers, Cleto Cannone, Fulvio "Fliver" Cannone, Robert Cannone and twin, Arnold; Rita Trolli whom he loved as his own daughter and his nephew, Philip. Harold is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his daughter, Barbara Wilson; son, Anthony Cannone; grandchildren, Mike (and Destiny) Wilson, Alexandra (and Dan) Street and Jason Reagan; great-grandchildren, Lily, Maeve, Becks, Gwen and Aida; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are being held privately. Memorial contributions are suggested to Cape May VFW - Post 386, 419 Congress St., Cape May, NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 11, 2022.
Sorry to hear of Harold´s passing. Sympathy to the family. Lots of fond memories, from working on the the lifeguards with him and his brothers and sharing the same birthdays which we laughed about often. Him and his brothers were true Cape May Icons. Will be missed!
Ed Sherretta Sr
Friend
January 11, 2022
Anthony and Phillip, I'm sorry for your loss. I remember Harold well. Him and his wife, Ginger, we're good friends with my mom. May he rest in peace.
Jodi McPherson
Friend
January 11, 2022
Barb and Anth, Our condolences on the passing of your Dad. I don't know what else to say. I have so many fine memories of Mr. Cannon and Arnold, too. They would argue like cats and dogs on the job, then it would be over just like that. Of course, all the many stories my Pop would tell from back in the day. Some of them true classics. I thought about him often. Rest In Peace Mr. Cannon, you are a Real Cape May Legend. Fondly, Jeff and Family.
Jeff
Friend
January 11, 2022
