Kowenski, Harold "Hal", - 65, of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a courageous long battle with ALS. Hal was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Cyla Kowenski, and grandparents, Joseph (Yossel) and Rose (Rochel) Katz, all Holocaust survivors. Hal is survived by his wife, Karen Finkel, and sons Jacob Kowenski and Daniel Kowenski, his sister, Tobey Sopher (Eric), brother-in-law, Robert Finkel (Kim). Hal was loved by his many nephews and a niece: Martin Sopher (Meredith), Jenny Galluccio (Andrew), Max Finkel, and Sam Finkel and great-nephew and great-niece, Aiden Sopher and Isabella Sopher. Hal grew up in Mays Landing, New Jersey. He was a graduate of Oakcrest High School and the University of Miami. He was a jack of all trades; he worked as a photographer for Intercontinental Hotels and traveled the world. He was a blackjack dealer in Atlantic City. Hal moved to the Maryland area in 1990 to start an advertising business. Shortly after, he met the love of his life, Karen, through a personal ad in Jewish Week. Hal loved being a dad. He enjoyed coaching his boys' baseball teams and was often heard announcing the games. Hal loved great cuisine, especially Cuban food. He was known for his delicious Hal burger and his monthly poker games. With a twinkle in his eye, Hal's zest for life never diminished even as he battled ALS. Choneleh, you are forever in our hearts and we'll miss you dearly. Donations can be made to ALS Therapy Development Institute: www.als.net