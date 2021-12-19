Reardon Bailey, Harriett A., - 83, of Ocean View, NJ died on December 14, 2021, at the United Methodist Communities at The Shores in Ocean City, NJ. Harriett was born September 22, 1938, in Sea Isle City, NJ to Leon and Myrtle Endicott Reardon. She is a graduate of Ocean City High School as well as Glassboro State College in 1960. She then taught for 27 years in Ocean City Schools in 1st grade and then moved to 4th grade. She returned to Glassboro State College for a Master's Degree in Education. In 1985 Harriett wed George E. Bailey, Supt of the Cape May County Special Services School District, who had once been Harriett's principle. They were married for 15 years when he succumbed to cancer. Harriett was a member of the Sea Isle City United Methodist Church where she was involved in Bible studies, administration, choirs and for over 60 years was the church organist. Harriett loved being involved with history and writing and received many awards for her outstanding service to the preservation of the history of Cape May County. Most recently Harriett spear-headed and built the Endicott-Reardon Museum located on Route 9 in Ocean View where museum attendees will find a collection of antiques and family memorabilia learning what life was like in Cape May County during the 1920s and 1930s. In one of her journal writings Harriett pens, "I am so blessed. I had wonderful parents, a loving husband, many friends and have the ability and good health to travel. Life has been just great!" Her Funeral Service will be offered Tuesday morning, December 21st at 11 o'clock from South Seaville United Methodist Church, 115 Corson Tavern Road South, South Seaville, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of service. Burial will follow in Seaville Methodist Cemetery, Seaville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Titus Women Ministries who focus on meeting the spiritual and emotional needs of women worldwide. Donations can be sent to Titus Women Ministries, 1580 Lexington Road, Wilmore, KY 40390. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2021.