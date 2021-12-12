Sirota, Harris, - of Ventnor, and formerly of Margate passed away on December 9th. He was a pharmacist for over 40 years, where he worked in Pennsauken and Cherry Hill before purchasing his own company in 1969 in Magnolia, which was called Center Pharmacy. Harris ran and operated the store for over 27 years with his wife, Jacquie. He was a member of Temple Beth Sholom, originally in Haddon Heights and then Cherry Hill and was a minyanaire until his move to the shore where they joined Emeth Shalom, now Shirat Hayam. Harris served his country as a Private First Class during the Korean Conflict in the medical corps in California, Seattle, and the 371st Med Det WRAMC Washington D.C. He was an avid member of the Margate Fishing Club, Avoda, Equity 591 Lodge for over 60 years and Mizpah, now Rising Sun Lodge # 15. Harris is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jacquie and daughter Jill (Paul Nguyen) Sirota. Synagogue services will be held Monday, December 13th at 11 am at Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. The family will be receiving friends and family from 10 am – 11 am prior to services. Synagogue policy will require all attendees wear masks and be fully vaccinated. For those unable to attend, a live stream will be available at www.jsgfunerals.com
. Entombment to follow at Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA. The family asks that contributions in his memory may be made to Avoda P.O. Box 3120, Margate, NJ 08402, Shirat Hayam, or the National Pancreas Foundation, www.pancreasfoundation.org
. Services in care of J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments, Mays Landing, NJ.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 12, 2021.