Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harry J. "Sonny" Shaw
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Shaw, Harry J. "Sonny", - 79, passed suddenly from this life on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Sonny worked from home most of his life and supported his family as an auto mechanic, heavy equipment operator, farmer, builder, and held a patent for an ant-less hummingbird feeder. After 'retirement' he continued farming & enjoyed his chickens. He would put a cart at the end of his lane so that others could enjoy the fruit of his labor. He was a big NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching the races. Those of us who loved him knew we were also loved. His gift was sharing whatever he could. Sonny is survived by his wife Kathleen (Jankowski) Shaw of 56 years, his children; Kurt and Karen (Shaw) Lehman, Jamey & Carol (Bruins-Ryan) Shaw; Grandchildren Kristyn (Lehman) & Matthew Nelson; Zachary & Allyson (Gannon) Lehman. Also surviving are a brother and many sisters, nieces, and nephews. Sonny treasured the relationship with his sister Helen (Shaw) Lawrence and was grateful for the time they had together. Due to the current restrictions services will be held privately. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.