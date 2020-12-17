I praise God everyday for Harry and his loving family. He taught me all about God. Being born and raised Jewish, his witness brought me to accept Jesus as my Lord and Savior. I will never forget the story of the "egg". How God is 3 in 1. I have thoughts of him now, running to Jesus and of course his son Ronnie....what a reunion that must have been. Rest your soul everyone in knowing that Harry is at home....and we will see him again on that glorious day when we too will meet face to face with our loving God. Love you Kathy....

Sindy December 17, 2020