Sear, Harry James "POP", - went home to Jesus on Friday, December 11, 2020, at age 65. Harry was born to James Earl Sear and Margaret Sear on August 4, 1955, in Somers Point, NJ. Harry met his wife, Kathy in 1981 at the wedding of his sister Barbara. They married on February 26, 1982, at the home of his parents. Throughout his life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. Harry was known as an avid wrestler throughout his life. He loved being a part of the Navy and was so proud to be able to serve his country. Harry served as a youth leader, choir director, Sunday school teacher, and as a teacher at the Pilgrim Academy. Through his areas of service, Harry impacted many lives with his love and infectious spirit. Those who spent time around Harry knew of his love of singing and he could always be found with a song on his lips. Harry was a jack of all trades and did everything from working the family roofing business to helping build a church. In later years he kept up the property that was his parents. He took great pride in working the farm and garden to honor his father's memory. Harry enjoyed opening his home and continuing the tradition of bringing family and friends together for various barbecues. Harry is survived by his loving wife Kathy as well as children Stacey (John), Michael, Jennifer (Scott), Thomas, and Katherine (Thomas). He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two sisters, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Harry has joined his parents James and Margaret as well as his son Ronald in Heaven. There will be a public pass through held on Saturday, December 19 from 1-2 PM at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Funeral services will be held following at 2:15 PM with burial taking place after at Estell Manor Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts can be sent to the Pilgrim Academy located at 301 W. Moss Mill Rd. Galloway Twp., NJ 08205 to the Ronald Wayne Sear scholarship fund. Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 17, 2020.