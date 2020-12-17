Menu
Harry James "Pop" Sear
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Pilgrim Academy
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Sear, Harry James "POP", - went home to Jesus on Friday, December 11, 2020, at age 65. Harry was born to James Earl Sear and Margaret Sear on August 4, 1955, in Somers Point, NJ. Harry met his wife, Kathy in 1981 at the wedding of his sister Barbara. They married on February 26, 1982, at the home of his parents. Throughout his life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. Harry was known as an avid wrestler throughout his life. He loved being a part of the Navy and was so proud to be able to serve his country. Harry served as a youth leader, choir director, Sunday school teacher, and as a teacher at the Pilgrim Academy. Through his areas of service, Harry impacted many lives with his love and infectious spirit. Those who spent time around Harry knew of his love of singing and he could always be found with a song on his lips. Harry was a jack of all trades and did everything from working the family roofing business to helping build a church. In later years he kept up the property that was his parents. He took great pride in working the farm and garden to honor his father's memory. Harry enjoyed opening his home and continuing the tradition of bringing family and friends together for various barbecues. Harry is survived by his loving wife Kathy as well as children Stacey (John), Michael, Jennifer (Scott), Thomas, and Katherine (Thomas). He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two sisters, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Harry has joined his parents James and Margaret as well as his son Ronald in Heaven. There will be a public pass through held on Saturday, December 19 from 1-2 PM at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Funeral services will be held following at 2:15 PM with burial taking place after at Estell Manor Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts can be sent to the Pilgrim Academy located at 301 W. Moss Mill Rd. Galloway Twp., NJ 08205 to the Ronald Wayne Sear scholarship fund. Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Dec
19
Funeral service
2:15p.m.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
I miss you Daddy. They say it´s supposed to get easier, they lied.
Me
Family
February 26, 2022
So sorry to hear of Harry's passing. We're sure he is in heaven rejoicing with the Lord. Condolences to Kathy and his family.
Bud and Nora Smith
December 21, 2020
I love you Daddy. I´m not quite sure how to go on in this world without you. I miss your voice. Debbie Freney Sacco... we might be cousins because my pop was adopted.
Jennifer
December 20, 2020
My sincere condolences to his family. He was my wrestling teammate back in our high school wrestling days and was always upbeat and inspirational! He will forever be a teammate and remembered!
John Berchtold
December 19, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Harry and l grew up together, our dads thought they were cousins, good enough for me. I know how very much he will be missed, he was the anchor of the family. Please know he will be waiting for the rest of us to arrive, waiting to give a big old bear hug. Hopefully you can take some comfort in that. Again, my love and deepest sympathy to entire family. Love "cousin Debbie
Debbie Freney Sacco
December 18, 2020
Kathy and family so sorry for your loss.
Gail Quellette
December 17, 2020
I praise God everyday for Harry and his loving family. He taught me all about God. Being born and raised Jewish, his witness brought me to accept Jesus as my Lord and Savior. I will never forget the story of the "egg". How God is 3 in 1. I have thoughts of him now, running to Jesus and of course his son Ronnie....what a reunion that must have been. Rest your soul everyone in knowing that Harry is at home....and we will see him again on that glorious day when we too will meet face to face with our loving God. Love you Kathy....
Sindy
December 17, 2020
