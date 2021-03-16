Spiers, Harry J. "Chick", - 89, of Brigantine, was surrounded by his children on Saturday March 13, 2021 when he went home to be with the love of his life and devoted wife of 57 years, Katherine "Ginger", and his sons, David and Mark, after a long and hard-fought battle against Alzheimer's Disease. There was no doubting the love Harry continued to have for his family during his fight, especially when he flashed his baby blue eyes and a smile throughout their daily visits. Born on September 29, 1931 in Philadelphia and raised in Brewerytown, Harry was the youngest of seven children. Harry enjoyed a vivacious childhood and could often be found playing the saxophone or taking a dip in the fountain of the Philadelphia Museum of Art when not working. After serving in the Army, Harry and Ginger settled down in Northeast Philadelphia and began a family before eventually establishing roots across the Ben Franklin Bridge in Pennsauken. Harry retired from The Christian Schmidt Brewing Company in Philadelphia after working tirelessly for 35 years to provide for his wife and five children. His reward for working so hard was the ability to move down to Brigantine to spend his days fishing. Thankfully, his children followed suit and 'the Shore' quickly became home base for the entire Spiers Family. Harry spent most of his retired days making coffee first thing in the morning for Ginger before catching flounder or going crabbing on his boat 'The Three Sisters' and doting on his grandchildren. When he was not watching the nightly news or cheering on his Philadelphia sports teams, he was known for opening up the windows to their living room across from the bay and listening to jazz music or shooting invisible arrows on the dancefloor of a large family gathering. Harry is survived by his children: Linda Frost (Todd), Diane Spiers and Keith Spiers; his in-laws: Mary Ellen Spiers and John Knox; his grandchildren: Brittany Patterson (Ryan), Paige Frost (Ashley) and Kelsey Santiago (Stephen), Matthew and Christopher Spiers and Tyler and Chase Knox; and his great-grandchild: Sterling Santiago. Harry's Life Celebration will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Mark Spiers Foundation (markspiersfoundation.org
). Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 16, 2021.