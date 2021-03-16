Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harry J. "Chick" Spiers
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave
Brigantine, NJ
Spiers, Harry J. "Chick", - 89, of Brigantine, was surrounded by his children on Saturday March 13, 2021 when he went home to be with the love of his life and devoted wife of 57 years, Katherine "Ginger", and his sons, David and Mark, after a long and hard-fought battle against Alzheimer's Disease. There was no doubting the love Harry continued to have for his family during his fight, especially when he flashed his baby blue eyes and a smile throughout their daily visits. Born on September 29, 1931 in Philadelphia and raised in Brewerytown, Harry was the youngest of seven children. Harry enjoyed a vivacious childhood and could often be found playing the saxophone or taking a dip in the fountain of the Philadelphia Museum of Art when not working. After serving in the Army, Harry and Ginger settled down in Northeast Philadelphia and began a family before eventually establishing roots across the Ben Franklin Bridge in Pennsauken. Harry retired from The Christian Schmidt Brewing Company in Philadelphia after working tirelessly for 35 years to provide for his wife and five children. His reward for working so hard was the ability to move down to Brigantine to spend his days fishing. Thankfully, his children followed suit and 'the Shore' quickly became home base for the entire Spiers Family. Harry spent most of his retired days making coffee first thing in the morning for Ginger before catching flounder or going crabbing on his boat 'The Three Sisters' and doting on his grandchildren. When he was not watching the nightly news or cheering on his Philadelphia sports teams, he was known for opening up the windows to their living room across from the bay and listening to jazz music or shooting invisible arrows on the dancefloor of a large family gathering. Harry is survived by his children: Linda Frost (Todd), Diane Spiers and Keith Spiers; his in-laws: Mary Ellen Spiers and John Knox; his grandchildren: Brittany Patterson (Ryan), Paige Frost (Ashley) and Kelsey Santiago (Stephen), Matthew and Christopher Spiers and Tyler and Chase Knox; and his great-grandchild: Sterling Santiago. Harry's Life Celebration will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Mark Spiers Foundation (markspiersfoundation.org). Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Keates & Plum Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Diane,Keith and Linda, we are so sorry to hear about your dad.He was a good man and my dad best friend.also we´re sorry to hear about mark passing.
Jack,Angel,Michael ,Linda Kathy ,Fran McDevitt
March 20, 2021
Pop Pop Spiers was a true gentleman! Just a fun loving kind hearted and old school treasure. It was our honor to befriend him. Our Condolences and prayers are with you all! Sincerely-The Brown Family
Denny Brown & Family
March 17, 2021
Dear Linda, Diane, Keith and family,
Your Dad will always have a place in my heart for kindness and generosity when he captained the 3 sisters for fishing trips for my son & I. Those trips were fun rain or shine and his kindness & patience were inspiring.
Pat Murray
Friend
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results