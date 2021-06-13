Menu
Harry R. Van Cleve
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Van Cleve, Harry R. (Rick), - 67, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away at home after a 4 ½ year battle with colon cancer on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He loved watching NASCAR and going to Atlantic City for the past few years for the mini sprint race cars. He also enjoyed boating for most of his life, classic cars, motorcycles, airplanes and air shows. He retired as a senior diesel mechanic after 30 years from the Ocean County Road Department in 2017. He is survived by his wife Freda Kressler, step-children Jodie Rahaley and Brian Grant, a niece Chrissy Hartman, great-niece Olivia, great-nephew David, sister-in-law Elizabeth Thompson of Beth, PA. He was predeceased by his brother John Thompson and his parents Harry and Elsie Van Cleve. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 1:30-2:30pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Burial will be private for the family only.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd, Little Egg Harbor, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Maxwell Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Harry´s passing . Rest In Peace !
John OBRIEN
Work
June 14, 2021
I'm So Sorry for your loss, Harry was a good guy. I worked with him from 1989 till 2004. My thoughts and prayers are with your Family. Rest in Peace Harry, until we meet again.
Tom Kernan
Work
June 14, 2021
RIP Harry you was a great guy sometimes a little temper but a great guy.Prayers for your family and may God Bless. Cliff
Clifford d Harvey
Work
June 14, 2021
