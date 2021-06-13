Van Cleve, Harry R. (Rick), - 67, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away at home after a 4 ½ year battle with colon cancer on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He loved watching NASCAR and going to Atlantic City for the past few years for the mini sprint race cars. He also enjoyed boating for most of his life, classic cars, motorcycles, airplanes and air shows. He retired as a senior diesel mechanic after 30 years from the Ocean County Road Department in 2017. He is survived by his wife Freda Kressler, step-children Jodie Rahaley and Brian Grant, a niece Chrissy Hartman, great-niece Olivia, great-nephew David, sister-in-law Elizabeth Thompson of Beth, PA. He was predeceased by his brother John Thompson and his parents Harry and Elsie Van Cleve. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 1:30-2:30pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Burial will be private for the family only.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 13, 2021.