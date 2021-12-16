So sorry to hear of Harry's passing...He was a fun loving great guy...Last I saw him was at Christmas Eve candle lite service Port Church...I said to him..."Harry what do you do with yourself all day?"....He said "oh I chase women and go fishing"...lololol...His Mary Lou just stood there and laughed... RIHP DEAR HARRY.

BETTY LOVELAND..BARILE..ERVIN Friend December 17, 2021