Harry Arthur Walker Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Walker, Harry Arthur, Jr., - 93, of Egg Harbor Twp., went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2021. He graduated from Egg Harbor High School in Egg Harbor City and was in the US Army from 2/8/1951 - 12/20/1956. His life-long career was as an employee of A&P, that eventually changed to Super Fresh and retired as General Manager. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, bowling and tinkering in his garage. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Ann Walker and his sons, (Harry) Buster Walker, III and Keith Walker. Survived and will be deeply missed by his significant other, Mary Lou Schutz; his daughters, Kathy and son-in-law, Les Larned, Cindy Walker, and Deb Schutz (Mary Lou's daughter); his grandchildren, Kelly and Tim Truman, Rachel and Kevin Green, Jonathon (Danielle Thompson) Walker, Sarah and Chris Rosson, David and Angie Hudson, Jason Hudson, Kyle Hunter, Nicole Walker and Renee Walker; his great-grandchildren, Jada and Joshua Truman, Jacob and Andrew Green, Michayla and Hannah Rosson and Jack Hudson; and last but not least, his furry feline companion, Brandy. A gathering will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 1pm to 2pm with a service at 2pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Port Republic Cemetery. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 16, 2021 to Jan. 12, 2022.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Lou and family at this time. May the Lord give you peace and strength.
Carol and Joe Rott
Friend
January 1, 2022
So sorry to hear of Harry's passing...He was a fun loving great guy...Last I saw him was at Christmas Eve candle lite service Port Church...I said to him..."Harry what do you do with yourself all day?"....He said "oh I chase women and go fishing"...lololol...His Mary Lou just stood there and laughed... RIHP DEAR HARRY.
BETTY LOVELAND..BARILE..ERVIN
Friend
December 17, 2021
