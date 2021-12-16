Walker, Harry Arthur, Jr., - 93, of Egg Harbor Twp., went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2021. He graduated from Egg Harbor High School in Egg Harbor City and was in the US Army from 2/8/1951 - 12/20/1956. His life-long career was as an employee of A&P, that eventually changed to Super Fresh and retired as General Manager. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, bowling and tinkering in his garage. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Ann Walker and his sons, (Harry) Buster Walker, III and Keith Walker. Survived and will be deeply missed by his significant other, Mary Lou Schutz; his daughters, Kathy and son-in-law, Les Larned, Cindy Walker, and Deb Schutz (Mary Lou's daughter); his grandchildren, Kelly and Tim Truman, Rachel and Kevin Green, Jonathon (Danielle Thompson) Walker, Sarah and Chris Rosson, David and Angie Hudson, Jason Hudson, Kyle Hunter, Nicole Walker and Renee Walker; his great-grandchildren, Jada and Joshua Truman, Jacob and Andrew Green, Michayla and Hannah Rosson and Jack Hudson; and last but not least, his furry feline companion, Brandy. A gathering will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 1pm to 2pm with a service at 2pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Port Republic Cemetery. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 16, 2021 to Jan. 12, 2022.